Google Slides offers formatting options to tweak text, photos, videos, and other elements in a presentation. However, it lacks a few important add-ons. For instance, unlike PowerPoint, there isn't a built-in way to curve text in Google Slides. If you want to make your presentation stand out among the rest, use the tricks below to curve text in Google Slides.

Adding curved text is a neat way to elevate your presentation. Still, don't go overboard with curve text in Google Slides. It may create unnecessary distractions and make it hard for your audience to read a slide. Instead, highlight a few headings or text you want to separate from the other paragraphs.

Although Google Slides is available on mobile platforms like iPhone and Android phones, we focus on the web version in the steps below.

Curve text in Google Slides using PowerPoint

There are a couple of ways to curve text in Google Slides. If you have a Microsoft 365 subscription plan, use the PowerPoint desktop app to curve text and copy it into Google Slides. In another trick, you can use a web tool like Canva or InkPx to get the job done. Let's start with PowerPoint.

Open Microsoft PowerPoint on Windows or Mac. Create a new presentation and go to any slide. Select Insert at the top and click Text box. Resize a text box and enter the text you want to add in Google Slides. Expand the text effects icon and click Transform. PowerPoint offers several curved text effects. Pick the one you prefer. Check your curved text in action. Drag the white dots around the text box to resize it. When you're satisfied with the text format, right-click it and select Copy. If you select and copy text, it is pasted as plain text in Google Slides. Copy the entire text box. Open a presentation in Google Slides and select a slide where you want to add curve text. Right-click the slide and select Paste.

PowerPoint offers dozens of curved text styles. You'll have no trouble finding a style that matches your presentation tone and theme.

Use an online tool to curve text in Google Slides

PowerPoint requires a paid Microsoft 365 plan. If you don't have a subscription, use the tools below to generate and upload curved text in Google Slides.

Curve text using Canva

Canva is one of the best graphic design tools available. The web app offers several editing tools to create curved text in a design. You can download the image with a transparent background and upload it to Google Slides. Follow the steps below.

Launch Canva on the web, sign in with your account details, and create a design. Select Text from the sidebar and search for curved. Pick a curved text style that you want to use. Double-click it to edit the text. Use the top menu to tweak text style, color, size, and more. When you're done with the changes, click Share at the top and select Download. Pick PNG and click the checkmark beside Transparent background. Select Download. Open a slide in Google Slides. Click Insert at the top, expand Image, and select Upload from computer. Upload your downloaded image and check your curved text in action.

The ability to download an image with a transparent background requires a Canva Pro subscription.

Curve text using InkPx

InkPx is a web tool for creating curved text. You can make one and upload it on Google Slides.

Visit InkPx. Pick a curve text style. Enter text and pick a color, style, and size. Then, tweak the radius, spacing, and other details. Check the preview at the top. Click Download. Pick a PNG or JPG image type and save the image. Launch a presentation in Google Slides. Click Insert, expand Image, and select Upload from computer. Select your image and open it in Google Slides. Google Slides uploads the image. You can resize it and place it in a relevant position.

Unlike Microsoft PowerPoint and Canva, InkPx is free to download and use. And unlike other web tools, you don't need to create an account to use the service.

Make your presentation stand out

