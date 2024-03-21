Google Slides has an impressive number of templates for creating beautiful presentations. It's been the go-to choice for many users who don't use Microsoft PowerPoint and an easy-to-access alternative for well-equipped Chromebooks. If your slides are too small or too wide, they may not scale well to the content shown on the screen. This guide teaches you how to change the size of the slides in your Google Slides presentation on a browser to ensure you use the correct size.

Which size works best with Google Slides?

It depends on where the presentation is viewed. Most computers use a 16:9 aspect ratio, but mobile devices prefer a 4:3 ratio. If unsure, test the slideshow on multiple devices and decide which gives the most optimal viewing experience.

How to resize your Google Slides on a Windows computer

You can decide the size of your slides before creating your presentation. Alternatively, open an old presentation and choose to resize your slides. Check the steps below to get started.

Changing Google Slides size on a new presentation

Open a web browser and sign in to Google Slides. Go to File. Click Page setup. Click the drop-down box in the Page setup window to select the aspect ratio. Choose Standard 4:3, Widescreen 16:9, Widescreen 16:10, or Custom. After making your selection, click Apply.

All the slides maintain the same aspect ratio you selected. If you're uncertain whether any default options suit your presentation, tweak the ratio by choosing Custom.

Changing Google Slides size on a saved presentation

Open a web browser and sign in to Google Slides. Navigate to File > Open. Select a saved Google Slides presentation and click Open. In the opened Google Slides presentation, go to File and select Page setup. In the Page setup window, choose another aspect ratio option from the drop-down menu and click Apply.

After swapping the aspect ratio, you may need to adjust your Google Slides presentation. In this example, we swapped the aspect ratio from Standard 4:3 to Widescreen 16:9, which changes the alignment of images and text on each slide.

How to resize your Google Slides on a Chromebook

You're likely sticking to Google's ecosystem while working on a Chromebook. Google Slides becomes an essential tool when building a presentation. Google Slides works like the Windows computer version, so changing the slides' size is simple. Here's how to do it:

On a Chromebook, open Google Slides on a Chrome tab. Start a new presentation or open an existing one by going to File > Open. Click File > Page setup. In the Page setup window, select the drop-down box and choose Standard 4:3, Widescreen 16:9, Widescreen 16:10, or Custom. Click Apply.

The Google Slides app works on Chromebooks but has the same (limited) functionality as the mobile app (the app you download from the Google Play Store is the Android app ported to Chromebooks).

How to expand the size of your Google Slides presentation

Sometimes, presentations can start in the wrong view. Fullscreen mode ensures the set aspect ratio of the slideshow remains the same on the screen. However, the audience may see another view if you select the wrong mode before starting your presentation. The view you can accidentally click is Presenter View.

Inside Presenter View, the audience sees a fullscreen presentation of your Google Slides (if presented on a different screen), while you see the speaker notes written below the slides and some settings. Seeing a busier screen can distract the speaker, especially if the slides remain in autoplay. As a result, you may prefer to set up fullscreen mode. Below are the steps to ensure your Google Slides start in fullscreen mode.

How to enter fullscreen mode on Google Slides

Open a saved Google Slides presentation on your computer. Click the arrow at the bottom of the Slideshow button and select Start from beginning.

Clicking the Slideshow button also puts your presentation in fullscreen mode.

How to resize your Google Slides on mobile

The slide size in Google Slides on the Android and iOS mobile apps cannot be manually changed. To get around this, open Google Slides on a computer and follow the steps above to adjust the size of your slides.

Revamp your Google Slides presentation

Does your current Google Slides presentation need a boost? Check out the best templates for Google Slides. Spice up your presentation to look more professional or change it to something more colorful and snappy. Google Slides also supports audio files from your Google Drive, so add audio to keep your audience engaged. Google Slides has several tools to make your slideshow stand out.