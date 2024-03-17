Google Slides is an easy tool for making presentations online through Google Chrome or offline with one of the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks for productivity. It's packed with tools and features like autoplaying presentations that can turn boring slides into eye-catching presentations, but some are not easily found.

This guide helps you add transparency to images and shapes in Google Slides for browsers and the Google Slides Android and iOS app. Making an image transparent adds depth or subtle backgrounds to your slides. We show you how to add and change transparency to uploaded images or shapes from Google Slides.

Changing image opacity in Google Slides

You must insert an image in Google Slides to follow these steps. If you want to add transparency to a shape or text box in Google Slides, skip to the next section, as adding transparency to shapes is not the same.

Add transparency to an image in the Google Slides web app

Follow this section if you use Google Slides through a web browser or a Chromebook.

Click an image. Click Format Options from the toolbar that appears at the top of the slide. Click the Adjustments drop-down menu from the side menu. Move the Opacity slider to adjust the transparency of the image.

Transparency automatically changes as you adjust the slider, and you can see the transparency change in real time.

Add transparency to an image in the Google Slides mobile app

You can follow the steps for the Google Slides mobile app whether you have the Android or iOS apps, as they are identical for this feature.

Tap an image. Tap the Adjustments button (square with + and - symbols in the bottom toolbar). Move the Opacity slider to adjust the transparency of the image. Close

How to add transparency to a shape in Google Slides

The fill color and the border color of a shape in Google Slides can be customized separately. This includes transparency, so you can turn the fill transparent, leaving the border showing. You can also make the border transparent, but this has the same effect as making it the same color as the fill.

There isn't an opacity slider for shapes. If you don't want an image to be completely transparent, add a gradient.

Text boxes have a transparent background by default, but if you change the background color and want to change it back, follow these steps.

Add transparency to a shape in the Google Slides web app

Click a shape. Click the Fill color (paint bucket icon) or Border color (pencil icon) button in the top toolbar. Click Transparent from the drop-down menu.

Add transparency to a shape in the Google Slides mobile app

Tap a shape. Tap the Fill color (paint bucket icon) or Border color (pencil icon) button in the bottom toolbar. Tap Transparent. Close

Tips for adding transparency to an image in Google Slides

Adding transparency to an image is simple, and you can follow these tips to make the most of this nifty feature.

Layer transparent shapes on top of each other

Overlapping shapes with the same transparency settings on top of each other creates a gradient effect as the transparent effect is reduced with each layer. This is easier than recreating shapes and manually setting the transparency for each one.

Use transparent images as backgrounds for a cohesive presentation

You can use the same image as a background for every slide to create a slideshow with a cohesive theme. However, a normal image can be distracting. Set the transparency to a low level (around 40%) to overlay text and images without distracting your audience from the content of your presentation.

When editing your slideshow, set it to the back layer by right-clicking the image and selecting Order and Send to back from the context window to ensure your background image doesn't get in the way when adjusting other shapes or images.

Add a transparent-to-opaque gradient to a shape

If you want a shape to transition from transparent to opaque, choose the custom option from the Gradient section of the Fill Color option. Here, you can add a custom transition color. Click the plus button to add a new color, and drag the transparency slider to the left to add a transparent start to your gradient. You cannot apply this effect to images.

Use a photo-editing app to make a section of an image transparent

Google Slides has limited photo-editing features. If you want to make a section of an image transparent, use a dedicated photo editing app like Photoshop or GIMP. If you're unsure where to start in the complex world of photo-editing apps, our handy roundup of the best photo-editing apps helps you find a suitable one.

Google Slides' features may look limited at first glance, but exploring the possibilities of tools like the transparency editor can help you make stunning slideshows. However, mastering these tools takes time. If you need to whip up a presentation in a hurry, explore the best templates in Google Slides. These templates are suitable for school, work, or personal use.