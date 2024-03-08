Google Slides has several tools, such as audience Q&A, speaker notes, digital pen, and more, to deliver a flawless presentation to your audience. Autoplay is a handy add-on that paces your presentation without manual clicks. When you want your slides to appear for the same amount of time, turn on the option, select a duration, and fly through your PPT. Whether you created a presentation from scratch or used one of the top templates, check the guide below to autoplay Google Slides.

Autoplay on Google Slides is available via the web version on the desktop, Mac, and top Chromebooks. Mobile and tablet users must use hacks to enable autoplay on their presentations.

Autoplay and loop your Google Slides presentation

We'll start by turning on autoplay during the presentation and move to other tricks, like switching on video autoplay and more. Follow the steps below to tweak your Google Slides presentation.

Open your presentation in Google Slides. Click the down arrow button beside Slideshow and select Presenter view or Start from beginning. If you select Presenter view, a web window displays a timer, speaker notes, and audience tools. Click Start from beginning to show your presentation in full-screen view. Hover your cursor in the lower-left corner to find a small toolbar. Click the three-dot menu and expand Auto-play. Select a relevant timeframe. You can select up to a minute to enable autoplay in Google Slides. You can't assign a specific duration. Instead, choose one of the pre-defined durations. Click Loop to keep your presentation running for the event or function. Select Play.

Google Slides autoplays the presentation until the last slide. Use the Loop option to keep running media files in the background throughout the event. It's useful when presenting a tour package, residential or commercial property, or graphics-heavy PPT to the audience.

If you want to expand on a specific slide, click it and stop the slideshow. To resume autoplay, move to the Presenter toolbar and select a timeframe.

Enable Google Slides autoplay when publishing to the web

Do you plan to embed your Slides presentation on a website? You can activate autoplay and loop from the publish settings in Google Slides. Your presentation should behave the same way as you intended on the web.

Open a relevant presentation in Google Slides. After creating all the slides and making the relevant changes, click File at the top and expand the Share menu. Select Publish to the web. By default, it auto-advanced slides every three seconds. Click the same menu to increase or decrease the time duration. To loop a slideshow, click the checkmark beside Restart the slideshow after the last slide. Click Publish to generate and copy the link. You can share the link via email and other social media platforms.

From now on, your slideshow launches in the web browser when someone clicks your shared link. You can stop publishing from the same menu.

Set up Google Slides autoplay on iPhone, Android, and iPad

Although Google Slides mobile and tablet apps are feature-rich, they don't offer an option to enable autoplay during a presentation. You'll rely on a hack to enable the functionality. Follow the steps below to make changes.

Generate a sharable Google Slides presentation link and send it to yourself via email or another method (refer to the steps above). Move to your phone and tap the link to open it in the default browser. Find the toolbar at the bottom and tap the three-dot menu. Expand autoplay and pick a duration. Tap Play. Tap the presentation to start autoplay. Close

The trick above also works on Android tablets and iPads.

Tip: Autoplay your videos in Google Slides

Did you embed a video in one of the slides in your presentation? You can autoplay the added video using the steps below.

Go to a relevant slide in Google Slides and find your integrated video. Right-click a video and select Format options. Expand Video playback and expand the drop-down menu. Select Play (automatically), and you are good to go.

Engage with your audience during a presentation

After adding autoplay duration to Google Slides, pace your presentation accordingly. You may need to rehearse several times to get your timing perfect with the slideshow. If your presentation feels bland, add a relevant audio clip to keep your audience engaged.

What are you waiting for? Drop your usual manual method to switch between slides, enable autoplay, and deliver your presentation in style.