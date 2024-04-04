Google Slides allows you to add videos to your presentation. However, you can't upload videos from your PC or the best budget Chromebook to your Google Slides presentation. Instead, you'll upload a video to Google Drive and embed it into your presentation. This extra step keeps your presentation's size small, making it easy to share. You can also embed videos from YouTube. This guide walks you through the steps to add video embeds to Google Slides.

How to add video embeds to Google Slides using Google Drive

You can easily add video embeds to Google Slides if the video is uploaded or backed up on Google Drive. Follow these steps to learn how.

Open your Google Slides presentation. Find a slide where you want to embed a video. Select Insert at the top and click Video. Click the Google Drive tab. Select the video you want to add from your Google Drive. Click the Insert button at the bottom to add the video to your presentation.

How to embed local videos into Google Slides

To add a local video to your Google Slides presentation, start by uploading it to your Google Drive.

Open Google Drive on the web. Click the New button in the upper-left corner of the screen. In the menu that opens, select File Upload. Navigate to the folder where your video is located and select it to upload. After your video is uploaded to Google Drive, open your Google Slides presentation. Find a slide where you want to add a video. Select Insert at the top and click Video. Go to the Google Drive tab and select the video you just uploaded. Click Insert to add it to your presentation.

How to add YouTube video embeds to Google Slides

YouTube has a vast library of videos, and you can embed one into your Google Slides presentation. You can add YouTube videos by pasting the URL or manually searching for the video within Slides.

Open your Google Slides presentation. Go to the slide where you want to add the YouTube video. Click Insert at the top and select Video. Select the YouTube tab. If you have the URL of the video you want to add, paste it into the search bar at the top. If not, search for keywords related to the video you want to add. When you find the YouTube video, select it and click the Insert button. The video is added to your presentation.

Use Video formatting options in Google Slides

After you insert a video into your Google Slides presentation, click the thumbnail to explore various formatting options.

Video Playback : Select whether you want the video to play automatically upon entering the slide or when clicking the Play button. Click Start at and End at to adjust the times for when you want the video to begin and end. Tick the Mute Audio box to mute the added YouTube video.

: Select whether you want the video to play automatically upon entering the slide or when clicking the Play button. Click and to adjust the times for when you want the video to begin and end. Tick the box to mute the added YouTube video. Size & Rotation : Use this option to change the height and width of the video or to lock the aspect ratio.

: Use this option to change the height and width of the video or to lock the aspect ratio. Postion : Adjust the position of the video on the slide using this menu.

: Adjust the position of the video on the slide using this menu. Alt text: Describe your video in a few sentences for people who may have trouble seeing your content.

Presentations don't have to be boring

Embedding a video, whether educational or fun animation, can make your presentation more interesting. You can also add an audio clip and use one of the best Google Slides templates to spice up your presentation.