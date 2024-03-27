Google Slides helps you make impressive presentations with its diverse template library, collaboration options, and seamless integration with Google apps. You can use it on your Android phone, iPhone, desktop PC, laptop, or affordable Chromebook. Your audience might lose interest if your slides appear uninspired. Break the monotony by including an occasional GIF or sticker. This tutorial shows you how to add GIFs and stickers to Google Slides.

When to add GIFs and stickers to Google Slides

A GIF (Graphics Interchange Format) is an image file that uses a series of pictures to create an animated sequence. It's like a video without sound and is typically used to express reactions or make memes.

If you think your presentation might cause audience members to nod off to sleep, add a GIF or two to your Google Slides. There's a time and place for humor, so use it sparingly. For instance, a funny Star Wars GIF or sticker will attract your classmates' attention. But it might not fly during a board meeting presentation.

How to get GIFs and stickers for your presentation

If you can't find a particular GIF or sticker online, go to Giphy or Tenor.com and enter your search term. You can also explore the trending section to find popular GIFs. If you're using a phone, download the Giphy app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. You'll also find other third-party apps for Android and iOS.

How to add GIFs and stickers on desktop

We walk you through three ways of adding GIFs and stickers to Google Slides. The first method adds them from the web, the second accesses GIFs downloaded to your desktop PC, and the third uses a web link.

How to add GIFs and stickers from the web

Open Google Slides. Click Insert from the toolbar. Select Image. Choose GIFs and stickers. Enter your search term. Select the GIF or sticker you want to add. Click Insert. To resize the image, click and drag any corner.

How to add GIFs and stickers saved on your computer

Adding GIFs and stickers from your computer is the easiest way to include them in your slideshow. You must download them to your PC before following these steps.

Open Google Slides. Click Insert from the toolbar. Select Image. Click Upload from computer.

How to add GIFs and stickers via URLs

First, keep your GIF or sticker's URL handy.

Open Google Slides. Click Insert from the toolbar. Select Image. Choose By URL. Paste the link. Click Insert image.

How to add GIFs and stickers on mobile

The Google Slides mobile app isn't as feature-rich as the desktop version. However, it will do in a pinch. First, download the GIFs or stickers you want on your phone. You can't add them to your presentation via URL.

The following steps work on Android and iOS. We use an Android smartphone in this tutorial, but iPhone users can follow along.

Open the Google Slides app. Tap the plus icon in the upper-right corner. Select Image. Close Tap From photos. Choose a GIF or sticker from your gallery. Close

Why can't I add a GIF or sticker to Google Slides?

There are many reasons why your GIF or sticker might not load correctly despite following the steps listed above.

Older versions of Google Slides might have issues with GIF playback, so get the latest update.

GIFs and stickers may not appear as intended if you have poor internet connectivity. To avoid issues, download and add them to your slides instead of using URLs.

Large GIF files may not work well with Slides. Compress the images or replace them with smaller files.

How to edit GIFs and stickers in Google Slides

You can customize GIFs to match the theme of your presentation. You can add a border, crop, resize, and recolor images.

How to crop an image

Double-click the GIF or sticker. Drag the black tabs until the image gets cropped to your preference. When you're happy with the final image, press Enter. If you aren't, type Ctrl + Z to undo the changes.

How to use formatting options

Use Google Slides' formatting options to change your GIF or sticker's orientation, size, color, opacity, and brightness.

Select your GIF or sticker by clicking it. Select Format from the toolbar. Click Format options. Adjust the orientation or size from the Size and Rotation section. Change the tone of the image from the Recolor section. Customize your image's opacity, brightness, or contrast from the Adjustments section.

How to add a border

Click the GIF or sticker. Select the pencil icon from the menu bar. Choose a border color. Click the border weight icon to adjust the thickness.

Get your point across with GIFs and stickers

If a picture is worth a thousand words, animated GIFS are worth even more. Pique your audience's interest by adding GIFs and stickers in Google Slides. If you want to make custom GIFs on Android, we have a guide for creating GIFs from stop-motion photos.