Google Slides is a feature-packed PowerPoint alternative. The free tool comes with style and formatting add-ons to elevate your presentation in no time. One such option is the ability to insert bullet points to simplify content on your slide. Whether you use Google Slides on the web, an iPhone, an iPad, or an Android phone, here's how to add bullet points to your presentation.

How to add bullet points to Google Slides for the web

We'll start with Google Slides for the web and then move to mobile and tablet apps to add bullet points. Since it's the web version, you can access it from a desktop browser on your Windows PC, Mac, or Chromebook.

1. Visit Google Slides on the web and open a presentation you want to edit.

2. Go to a slide and select the content to convert to a bullet list.

3. Select the Bulleted list icon at the top. You can also use Command + Shift + 8 (Mac) or Ctrl + Shift + 8 (Windows) to add a bullet list.

4. When you enter a bullet list on an empty slide, look for the first bullet point on the text field. Press Enter to add a second item to the list.

5. You can create a mini list beneath the main bullet point. This is an effective way to organize the listicle. To do so, press Enter on the main bullet point (or Return on Mac) and press Tab.

6. Add relevant points and press Enter to expand the secondary bullet list.

Change the bullet point color

By default, Google Slides uses black for bullet points. If it doesn't match your presentation theme, use the steps below to change it.

1. Launch a presentation in Google Slides.

2. Click any bullet point to select the entire list.

3. Click A at the top and change the bullet point color. You can use the same trick to change the bullet point color for the secondary list.

Change the bullet point style in Google Slides

Do the rounded-style bullet points feel repetitive? Use the tricks below to explore and add different bullet point styles for your presentation.

1. Open any slide and select the bullet points.

2. Click Format at the top. Expand Bullets and numbering.

3. Expand List options and select More bullets.

4. In the Insert special characters menu, pick a symbol from different categories, search by keyword, or draw one.

5. Select a relevant symbol and check the live changes.

Add bullet points in Google Slides for Android

Google also offers a robust Slides app on mobile platforms. It's helpful for making little tweaks on the go.

We use Google Slides for Android in the screenshots below. You can follow the same on Android tablets.

1. Launch Google Slides on your phone and select a presentation. Tap the slide you want to edit.

2. Select Edit slide

3. Tap any text area and select bullet list from the bottom menu.

4. Type your text and tap Enter to expand the list.

Close

Use bullet points in Google Slides for iPhone and iPad

If you use Google Slides on an iPhone or iPad, use the steps below to add bullet points to it. Let's take the iPad as an example.

1. Open Google Slides and select a presentation.

2. Tap a slide and select Edit slide.

3. Select any text area and tap the Bulleted list icon at the top.

4. Tap Return to continue adding items to the list.

5. Tap Return and tap the indent icon next to the bullet point to add a bullet point within a bullet point list.

6. Tap the checkmark in the upper-left corner and you're set to deliver your presentation.

Does Google Slides bullet points work with PowerPoint?

Do you plan to open your Google Slides presentation in Microsoft PowerPoint? Your added bullet points show up exactly as they do on Microsoft's software. There won't be any formatting issues.

Make your presentation crisp and clear

Organizing relevant slide content in easy-to-understand bullet points leaves a positive impression on your audience. While you are at it, turn on autoplay to deliver your presentation effortlessly. If you want inspiration to get started with your upcoming presentation, check our dedicated Google Slides templates list for work, school, and home.