Google Slides provides an easy way to make and save presentations in the cloud so that you can access them from anywhere in the world. It's a part of Google Workspace, a feature-rich, cloud-based office suite and a great alternative to apps like PowerPoint. Since it's cloud-based, you don't have to worry about losing important presentations and can quickly share them with team members (plus, it's free to use).

However, you may want to add music, a voiceover, an audio clip, or other sounds. Google doesn't make it immediately clear how you can do this in Slides, but with a few simple downloads, audio is easy to add. Here's what to do.

How to insert audio in Google Slides

Google's suite of apps is streamlined and generally easy to use, especially from a Chrome browser or a Chromebook. But before you use Slides to equip a presentation with audio, you'll need to add some basic downloads first. We walk you through everything you need to do.

Upload your audio file to Google Drive. Make sure you're logged in to the correct Google Drive account for your work, class, or another project. Create a new folder in Drive with the New button. Use the File Upload tool in the same section to upload the audio file you want to use. It should be in a common format, like MP3 or WAV, for easy compatibility with Slides. It's a good idea to name it something similar to your Slides project so that you can find it quickly. If you don't have an audio file ready to go, create one. Many online converters can help with this, like Keerby's version for Android users or the web-based Cloud Convert option. There are also converters designed to work with YouTube or Spotify. Log in to Google Slides and go to your project. Let's assume you created your presentation in Slides, and one of the last steps is adding the audio to the correct slide. Slides comes with customization options, so audio plays how you want. Use the left menu to navigate to the slide where you want audio. Select Insert from the menu above, and select Audio in the drop-down menu. Slides opens a menu to choose an audio file from Google Drive. This process should be easy since Google automatically includes audio files added to Drive for you to browse through. If you have a lot of audio files, use the tabs for Shared with Me or Recent to narrow the search. Select your file, and then select insert. Your audio file appears on the slide you chose with a small icon and an audio player. Now it's time to customize it. The Format menu on the right of the slide shows the Audio playback options. Choose whether you want the audio to play On click or Automatically when you switch to this slide. It's a good idea to skip the volume slider for now. You should test the volume when you are setting up your presentation space. Adjusting how it sounds on your computer or headphones won't make much difference when you're ready to show the slides to others. However, pay attention to the three options below this section. If you choose to play the audio automatically, hide the icon. This is important so that it doesn't show up on the slide and ruin the text or graphics you created. Enable this if you can. Choose to loop the audio if you want. There aren't many cases where looping audio is effective. One example is a slideshow for advertising on a lobby TV, where advertisers may want to set music on a loop. Choose to Stop on slide change. This is an interesting option if your audio is lengthy and slide-specific. For example, you may want to play a clip of a speech, but only for a specific intro slide or a slide using one of the speaker's lines as an example. When you move to another slide, you want the speech to end. If your audio clip is only a few seconds long, this isn't important, but for audio that lasts for a considerable length, you need the option to cut it off when you move on.

Now you're ready to add audio to any slide you want. We suggest going through your presentation on a big screen and testing how the audio works, especially if you'll be using a Bluetooth remote or a similar device during the presentation. If you're running a constant slideshow, test this out to see how the slideshow loops so that everything sounds correct.

Are you looking for more Google Slides interactivity?

You don't have to stop at audio! Google Slides has innate integration with YouTube, making adding a video simple. Go back to Insert, and choose Video instead of Audio. This displays a YouTube search box where you can search for subjects or keywords and immediately insert a video into a slide. It's a significant time saver if a slide would benefit from a video.

Now your Slides presentation is ready

With these steps, you can add audio to any Google Slides project you want. The only tricky part is making sure the audio file is uploaded to Google Drive in a common format. If you're short on Google Drive space, you may want to delete the audio file afterward, but only once your presentation is through. If you're sharing the presentation with other users, don't forget to share the audio file alongside it.