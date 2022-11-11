If you aren’t subscribed to a broadcaster to catch a game in session, Google usually has all the current scores readily available. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, starting on November 20, Google Search has a new hub for all soccer fans where they can view detailed information about matches and sign up for alerts for when their favorite teams take on one of the 31 other competing nations.

Google has a bunch of special FIFA World Cup changes coming to the websites and apps it operates. Starting with Search, looking up “World Cup” on the Google app or Search homepage on the web will take you to a dedicated hub with different tabs to check on the standings, match brackets, and ongoing games. These tabs will include insights into individual games, like the win probabilities and key factors affecting the game. You could even use the hub to look up specific players, their stories, and career milestones.

Soccer fans can also catch up on the highlights from games in daily recap videos right from Search. These videos will be available from the official broadcast partners and FIFA+. If you are one to track individual games as they unfold, you can simply tap a match on the hub and drag it onto the home screen of your Android device to pin its score right there. If you want to try swiping and scoring some goals yourself, Google has an interactive global multiplayer game in the Search results where you can pick a team and score virtual goals as long as the real-world match lasts.

Score goals with Search users worldwide while games run

If you bought a new Pixel Watch, or any other smartwatch running Wear OS, you can use the Agenda app to track your plans to watch the next game. Assistant can also help you set up reminders for the same. Die-hard soccer aficionados who purchase Hublot’s Wear OS-powered official referees’ watch for the 2022 World Cup can even enjoy countdowns to upcoming matches and cool animations when teams score goals. That costs $5,800, though, so it's unlikely you'll be buying one of these.

Hublot’s Big Bang eFIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 connected watch

On Chromecast with Google TV and other smart TVs running the company’s OS, live matches will be pinned to the For You tab. Google has confirmed that official broadcasters will also stream the World Cup matches on their respective YouTube channels.

FIFA World Cup 2022 on Google TV

Along the sidelines, Google Assistant now has an expanded collection of soccer facts. All you need to do is say, “Give me a soccer fun fact.” You could also engage in a potentially interesting conversation with Assistant about soccer using prompts like “Do you like soccer?”, “It's game time”, and “Say goal!”

Besides Search and YouTube, we saw Waze (another Google enterprise) launch a limited-time special navigation experience celebrating the World Cup earlier this week. Hopefully, more tech companies and services bring slight changes to their interfaces and feature sets to celebrate this sporting event.