Summary Gemini AI is now bundled into all Google Workspace Business and Enterprise plans. The separate $20 Gemini add-on is being eliminated, and its features are now included in the standard Workspace subscriptions.

This bundling comes with a $2 price increase for all Workspace tiers. Users who previously paid for the Gemini add-on will see significant savings while others who didn't will now pay $2 more per month.

New pricing takes effect immediately for new customers, but existing customers won't see changes until March 17, 2025, or their next renewal date.

Free Google accounts are perfect for personal use, while paid Workspace accounts and the services and features they come with truly shine in a professional or business setting. Workspace users can use their company's domain name as their Gmail account, use third-party app integrations, and unlock exclusive features within Google Meet, Chat, Drive, and Docs. Additionally, these accounts also get early and often exclusive access to new Gemini AI capabilities.

Regardless of your Workspace plan (Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, or Enterprise), full access to Gemini's suite of tools for Google Workspace has always been locked behind a $20 Gemini add-on, similar to how Google One AI Premium unlocks certain Gemini features for personal accounts. Google knows that the added cost on top of the regular Workspace account monthly fee has deterred users from purchasing the add-on, and it is now opting for a different approach.

The tech giant is doing away with the add-on, and bundling the full suite of Gemini features into all Workspace accounts — regardless of your wants and needs. The forced inclusion is accompanied by a $2 price hike across tiers and gives all Workspace users access to AI assistance in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, Chat, Vids, and more. Additionally, it also unlocks access to Gemini Advanced and NotebookLM Plus.

A mixed bag with differing impacts

As announced in a blog post, the new pricing takes effect tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, for new users. "For existing customers, monthly subscription pricing will be updated starting March 17, 2025, or at renewal date with an Annual/Fixed-term plan, whichever is later," wrote Google. It is unclear whether existing customers will continue to pay $20 extra for their add-on until March 17/plan renewal date.

So, for example, a Business Standard user who previously paid $32 per month for Workspace ($12) and the Gemini add-on ($20) will begin paying only $14 for the same functionality come March 17 — marking significant savings. Conversely, those who had no need to utilize Gemini will now be forced to pay $2 extra for their Workspace plan. This might be Google's way of getting AI into more users' workflows, regardless of their prior interest or need.