The slower charging times are likely due to heat generated by fast charging, which also caused some Pixel Watch units to experience backplate issues. The firmware update aims to keep the watch cooler during charging and potentially increase its lifespan.

Google has replaced the wireless charging solution on the Pixel Watch 2 with a pin-based mechanism, allowing for faster and more efficient charging.

With the Pixel Watch 2, Google ditched the wireless charging solution found on the original model in favor of a pin-based mechanism, as seen on the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4. Google says the new solution allows the Pixel Watch 2 to charge faster and more efficiently. But if you compare the 0-100% top-up time for both Google watches, the newer model is only about 5 minutes faster. But that was before Google silently rolled out a firmware update for the original Pixel Watch to slow down its charging speeds.

Google updated the Pixel Watch's specs page around the time its successor launched to reflect the new longer top-up times. Previously, you could charge the wearable from 0-50% in 30 minutes, the same as the Pixel Watch 2. A full charge would take around 80 minutes. But after a firmware update, the wearable takes 45 minutes to reach the 50% mark — an increase of 15 minutes. Topping the cell to 80% will take 75 minutes, up by 20 minutes. As for a full charge, it will take 110 minutes, an increase of 20 minutes.

In comparison, the Pixel Watch 2, with its new pin-based charging mechanism, takes 30 minutes for a 50% top-up, while reaching the 80% mark takes a claimed 43 minutes. A full charge comes up in 75 minutes. Compared to the first-gen Pixel Watch's new (and slower) charging times, the Pixel Watch 2 top-up times are considerably faster. It is also more efficient.

These changes were confirmed by Google in a statement to 9to5Google, saying the "firmware update for Google Pixel Watches required us to review the charging times, the new times are what the average user will experience." Ideally, the company should have communicated this change in a better way, especially since it makes a device that has been on the market for a year objectively worse. Plus, Google initially sold the wearable with fast charging capabilities and then silently removed it.

While Google did not specify the reason behind slowing down the Pixel Watch's charging times, the move likely stems from the heat that fast charging generated. This was presumably also causing the backplate of some Pixel Watch units to fall off. Some reports on Reddit indicate the firmware update seems to have ensured the watch remains much cooler when being topped up. This firmware update for the Pixel Watch is not linked to the recent October update and was supposedly rolled out months before that.

Even if you don't like the change, there's not much you can do, as downgrading to an older firmware is not possible. On the positive side, a cooler charging process will benefit your original Pixel Watch in the long run and potentially increase its lifespan.