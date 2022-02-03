The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been in high demand ever since Google launched them in October last year. In fact, the pre-order rush after their announcement was enough to take down Google's online store for a few hours, with most SKUs selling out for over a month in that time. What's impressive is that the new phones managed to set a quarterly sales record for the company despite being available in only nine countries and supply constraints. With supply now seemingly becoming a little more reliable, Google has launched the Pixel 6 series in Italy and Spain through its online store.

As Google Italy notes in its announcement, the new phones will be available in the two countries in limited quantities. Due to the strong demand, the company expects the stock to sell out soon, with additional units only expected to arrive in May. So if you live in Italy or Spain and have been looking to buy the new Pixel phones for a while now, you should pull the trigger on them as soon as possible — none of the units are currently listed as out of stock.

Disappointingly, Google is only selling limited SKUs of the phones — they are only available with 128GB storage in Carbon/Just Black color, with no other color or storage combination to be seen. The smaller Pixel is priced at €649, while the Pro is available for €899. There's no pre-order or launch day offers like those the company was handing out when it initially released the Pixel 6 series last year in other markets.

The Pixel 6 series was a buggy mess when it first launched with fingerprint sensor issues, poor signal strength, and ghost dialing bugs. However, Google has addressed most issues with multiple software updates, with the January patch finally fixing a lot of lingering issues for good. The February OTA will be a do-or-die moment for the phones, though. Despite these problems, the new Pixels offer excellent value for money and pack stellar cameras, which is why the Pixel 6 was our favorite phone of 2021.

