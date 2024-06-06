Last week, I highlighted Google’s issues with its Pixel lineup and, more specifically, its A-series devices, explaining how the phones are constantly hamstrung by the company’s poor marketing and pricing strategies. Instead of talking about the Pixel 8a’s merits, the tech community harped on its price, with many arguing it's simply better to wait for the Pixel 8 to go on sale again. We’re not talking about Samsung buyers or iPhone users declining to pick up the new Pixel; these were Pixel fans who enjoy Google products, deciding to wait because the company can’t seem to get out of its own way.

But as I and so many AP staffers are Pixel fans, I didn’t want to leave things on such a negative note. There’s no Empire Strikes Back here; it’s all Return of the Jedi. Besides, you’re either part of the problem or part of the solution, so I decided to pick up a shovel and see if there aren’t some ways to help Google be a little less awkward and make future Pixels a more attractive purchase from the start.

Christmas only comes once a year

You don’t have to reinvent the wheel

A simple solution to Google’s Pixel lineup quagmire would be to release all of its new phones at the same time. Typically, Google releases its flagship Pixel phones in the fall, followed by the A-series in the spring. Instead, Google should unveil the flagship Pixels and the A-series on the same day. For example, this October, when the company announces the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and the rumored 9 Pro XL, it should add the 9a to the list.

Unfortunately, Google wouldn’t be able to carry the same spec sheet we’ve come to expect from the Pixel A-series phones, as it would restart the cycle of confusion, only in reverse. We’d be balking at the Pixel 9, arguing it's better to buy a Pixel 9a if we get the same chipset for $300 less. Google would have to take a page from OnePlus’ playbook and put last year’s processor in the 9a. Like the OnePlus 12R sports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Pixel 9a would need a Tensor G3.

Sure, it would be awkward at first, and you’d have comparisons to the Pixel 8a, but that’s where some savvy marketing would come into play. Google could develop a plus version of the Tensor G3 with more AI features or overclocking. Even though an overclocked Pixel would need liquid nitrogen cooling, you get the idea; there are ways to sell us on last year’s processor if it means saving money.

Moreover, it solves the calendar problem. The Pixel 8 could be discontinued on the same day, eliminating the series from the site. The company would still have old stock and renewed devices to contend with. However, that’s nothing compared to selling a compelling alternative on your site for similar money — the scenario playing out between the Pixel 8 and 8a. The Pixel 9a would be a year newer than the 8, naturally dampening sibling comparisons.

A back-to-basics approach

It didn’t used to be like this

If Google wants to maintain a staggered release schedule, it should go back to basics with the Pixel 9a. When the Pixel 3a was released, no one considered it a flagship killer. It was relatively underpowered, with an inexpensive build and only 4GB of RAM. The Pixel 3 shipped with a Snapdragon 845, more than enough horsepower to run laps around the Pixel 3a, eliminating concerns that the Pixel 3a would eat into Pixel 3 sales.

Still, the Pixel 3a had an identity and a purpose in the marketplace. I still remember Google’s site when the 3a came out. It had an entire page dedicated to Night Sight on the Pixel 3a, showing how much better low light photography was on the device compared to the outrageously more expensive iPhone XS. It was simple, straightforward, and effective: the Pixel camera you love at a price you’ve never seen before. You didn’t have to be Don Draper to appreciate the message.

Related Best budget Android phones in 2024 These days, you don't have to pay through the nose to get a decent phone

Similarly, Google could go back to basics with a hypothetical Pixel 9a, taking away the rumored metal frame, wireless charging, and 120Hz refresh rate to return the value to the A-series. At $399, a Tensor G3 with Gemini Nano and Google’s computational photography suddenly becomes interesting. As the company did with the camera years ago, it could play up AI functionality on a device under $400. It would give the A-series an identity of its own again and prevent it from being considered a nerfed flagship.

The first step is admitting you have a problem

The second step is actually solving it

I don’t think it’s my imagination when I say that Google sometimes seems blissfully unaware. But if Mountain View is serious about staying in the smartphone game — as it appears to be — Google must make changes. Sometimes, a new coat of paint does wonders, and the company would benefit from sitting down and drafting a coherent plan for its Pixel lineup. Google’s hardware is in the best place in years, and with a little Marketing 101, Pixels could be allowed to shine.

Now, if we could only get Google to release Pixels in more countries and not act like a fledgling startup making phones out of its basement. Turns out you have to crawl before you can walk.