Wireless music streaming is how most folks enjoy tunes and podcasts. Thanks to services like Spotify and Apple Music, indulging in your go-to playlists is as simple as pairing your phone or tablet to a smart speaker, soundbar, or AV receiver. If you use older equipment that doesn’t connect to the internet, you’ll need an in-between device to carry out the handshake between your wireless music and your host devices. At one time, one popular “bridge the gap” device was the Chromecast Audio.

This Google product hasn’t been available brand-new for some time, leaving those with older equipment up the creek without a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi paddle. However, several manufacturers have released audio dongles and similar plug-and-play products to close the gap between our mobile gadgets, PCs, and the speakers we’ve owned for 30 years. Here are some of these Chromecast Audio replacements.

What did the Chromecast Audio actually do?

The Chromecast Audio was released in 2015 and was no bigger than a hockey puck and featured two connections: a Micro USB port for power and a 3.5mm auxiliary cable. One end of the lead plugged into the Chromecast, while the other end plugged into an aux output on a powered speaker, soundbar, or AV receiver. After connecting the Chromecast to Wi-Fi, you could cast audio to the device from any Android hardware and apps. The dongle supported casting from certain iOS apps, as well as Windows and MacOS web browsers.

The Chromecast Audio was discontinued over six years ago. If you’re set on finding one, you’ll need to go to eBay and lesser-known online retailers. You’ll also pay prices that are close to the original MSRP of the Chromecast Audio (or more).

Rocketfish Bluetooth Audio Receiver: A worthy replacement

Even though the Chromecast Audio is no more, hundreds of thousands of individuals who own older audio equipment (such as speakers and amplifiers) want to wirelessly beam music and other audio sources from Device A to Device B. There are also hundreds of wireless audio receivers to choose from. Some of these receivers are cheap and designed to do nothing more than get the job done, usually via Bluetooth rather than Wi-Fi.

Running a quick Google search for “wireless audio receivers” will return a daunting number of results. We know a thing or two about this corner of the consumer tech landscape and can make a few solid recommendations. For starters, we’d like to introduce you to the Rocketfish Bluetooth Audio Receiver.

For $40, this Rocketfish device may not be the flashiest product on the shelf, but it more than gets the job done. Using Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the Rocketfish receiver maintains a connection between your host device at distances of up to 100 feet. NFC support allows instant pairing between NFC-certified Bluetooth devices, and thanks to the receiver’s eight-device memory, you won’t have to constantly re-pair everyday tech like phones and tablets.

Like the Chromecast Audio, the Rocketfish receiver has a 3.5mm auxiliary output for hooking up to a powered speaker or amp. It also has a digital optical port, an on-off toggle, and a USB-C port for power. This Rocketfish product interfaces with audio devices that support 24-bit hi-res playback via codecs like Qualcomm aptX HD, which bodes well for hi-fi enthusiasts.

One big thing that’s missing from the Rocketfish receiver is one of the Chromecast Audio’s leading features: Wi-Fi connectivity. One could argue that because the Rocketfish is exclusively Bluetooth, you hog additional bandwidth when streaming tunes. If you want your audio receiver to work with an existing Alexa or Google Home ecosystem, you’ll spend a little more upfront.

Rocketfish Bluetooth Audio Receiver $50 at Best Buy

WiimM Mini: A stylish and capable alternative

What awaits us behind Door #2? Why, it’s not one but two Chromecast Audio alternatives: the much-hailed WiiM Mini and WiiM Pro. Like the basic Rocketfish receiver, the WiiM Mini features 3.5mm aux and digital optical for audio outputs. The WiiM Mini adds Wi-Fi connectivity to its list of features, which allows for more advanced audio streams.

First, you can use the WiiM Mini as an AirPlay 2 receiver for iPhones and iPads. The Mini also supports Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and Alexa Cast. You can also stream 24-bit/192kHz tracks where they’re available. Thanks to WiiM’s phenomenal multiroom technology, you can use AirPlay, Alexa, or WiiM’s multiroom audio tool to group several audio devices for shared playback.

One thing that might put some folks off is the price. The Chromecast Audio retailed for $50 when it released, the same price as the Rocketfish receiver. The WiiM Mini is $90, which isn’t an awful price for this type of hardware, but it might be more than some households are willing or able to spend.

The WiiM Mini doesn’t support Google Cast. If you do most of your wireless streaming with this Google tech, you’ll need to step up to the WiiM Pro.

WiiM Mini AirPlay 2 Wireless Audio Streamer $89 $99 Save $10 $89 at Amazon

WiiM Pro: An audio streamer with all the bells and whistles

Last, we have another WiiM product: the WiiM Pro. For $150, the Pro does everything the WiiM Mini does and more. One difference is the Pro adds Google Cast support. Similar to Alexa Cast, Google Cast is a wireless protocol that delivers improved audio quality over traditional Bluetooth connectivity. Google Cast is available on most Android and Google devices online and in stores and is compatible with hundreds of apps.

The WiiM Pro also contains additional inputs and outputs, including a dedicated digital optical input and a 3.5mm auxiliary input. This means you can wirelessly share audio from devices like your smart TV or record player and group these sources to play on multiple WiiM components simultaneously. WiiM also provides an Ethernet port, so you won’t have another gadget hanging out on your Wi-Fi. In many cases, a wired internet connection results in better audio quality.

WiiM Pro Dimensions 5.5 x 5.5 x 1.65" Audio outputs Line-out, optical, coax Integrations Google Home, Alexa, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, DLNA Bluetooth codecs SBC, AAC Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band Ethernet Yes Expand $149 at Amazon

A legend is gone, but the tech remains

It’s hard to beat the low cost and intuitive plug-and-play design of the Chromecast Audio, but certainly not impossible. The three audio receivers we spotlighted are fantastic alternatives to the Chromecast Audio, and they’re just as easy to set up and use. Products like the WiiM Mini and WiiM Pro include additional features like hi-res playback and native support for services like Spotify and Tidal.