It’s been an interesting few weeks for Pixel phone owners, as Google has made several announcements regarding AI features coming (or not coming) to existing devices. While the company did an excellent job of exciting everyone about the future of smartphone AI, the reality is more limited than expected, with features like Video Boost continuing to be exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro.

With Google’s surprise announcement that the Pixel 8 will not get Gemini Nano, Fold owners are left wondering what AI enhancements will be offered to their devices. In addition, design change rumors for the Pixel Fold 2 suggest the company might abandon the landscape-heavy inner display, making software innovation for the original Fold less likely. With so much uncertainty, Google should do the right thing and stop selling the Pixel Fold or publish a thorough road map outlining future features and device updates.

Where’s my AI?

More like artificially limited

Even though it’s not official that the Pixel Fold won’t receive Gemini Nano, it’s hard to believe Google could justify keeping it off the Tensor G3 Pixel 8 and bringing it to the Pixel Fold powered by the Tensor G2. I was particularly upset when Google developers said they would focus on “high-end devices” for Gemini Nano, as it didn’t get more high-end than the Pixel Fold a few months ago. The $1,600 Fold was Google’s most premium hardware to date, and the idea that it won't receive top features a mere eight months later is nothing short of maddening.

Google claims the Pixel 8 is limited by its 8GB of RAM, so technically, the 12GB on the Pixel Fold could be used to bring Gemini Nano to the device, but I don’t buy it. If you think RAM is why the Pixel 8 isn’t getting advanced AI, I have a bridge to sell you. Instead, I feel the company is artificially holding back the Pixel 8, as it realizes 12GB of RAM, 120Hz, and a 5x optical zoom isn’t enough to justify the higher price tag on the Pixel 8 Pro. Unfortunately, that leaves Pixel Fold owners as collateral damage — a casualty of Google’s long-term pricing strategy.

It wouldn’t be the first time Google has lived with an awkward situation in its product lineup, as the Pixel 4XL was cheaper than the less powerful Pixel 5 on launch. Instead of adjusting prices, Google put its head in the sand, riding out the discrepancy.

Should’ve never happened

Another delay wouldn’t have mattered

Close

If Gemini Nano doesn’t come to the Pixel Fold, it calls into question Google’s decision to launch the device with a Tensor G2. Why rush such an expensive device with an older chipset if it doomed the Fold to obsolescence less than a year after release? We don’t buy Pixels because of how well Tensor benchmarks (it doesn’t); we buy Pixels because of the software extras Google offers, whether it’s features like Now Playing or Call Screening.

Without Gemini Nano, the Pixel Fold will be left in the dust. Rumors suggest that the Pixel Fold 2 will launch with a Tensor G4, indicating that Google understands that a high-ticket device like the Fold should have the best chipset available. Unfortunately, the chipset isn’t the only change coming to the Fold 2, and it spells trouble for original Fold owners.

One and done

Landscape is out

Source: Google

If rumors are true, Google opted for a Fold 2 layout that is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold series and OnePlus Open, with a taller outer display and a portrait-dominant inner display. I would rather Google keep the current design, as it provides some interesting software possibilities, but my concerns go beyond personal preference.

The original Microsoft Duo benefited heavily from Duo 2's release, with software enhancements and patches trickling down to the older device. If Google changes the Fold 2's design, original Fold owners won’t be as lucky. The company has a history of abandoning projects, and I doubt the original Fold would receive much love or innovation once Google elects to change the layout. While I’m sure the Fold will get feature drops and software support, it won’t reach its full potential if Google is no longer motivated.

Rock and a hard place

Disappointing all around

I can honestly say I’m disappointed with the Pixel Fold. Its hardware is magnificent, and I love that Google gave us a different approach to the inner display. But its half-baked launch and sluggish feature updates — I’m still waiting for app pairs — have made the Pixel Fold a lackluster experience. If Google had any decency, it would heavily discount the Pixel Fold with a warning about future updates or discontinue it altogether. I’m happy to see that the Pixel foldable will in all likelihood get a second generation, but I hate what it means for original Fold owners — especially after spending all that money.