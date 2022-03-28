Amazon might be your go-to place for online shopping, but that doesn't mean it's a one-stop store. The web is filled with indie shops, filled with unique items from individual creators that you'll never find on the virtual shelves of e-Commerce giants. Google wants to help shine a spotlight on those storefronts where customers find themselves having an excellent experience, encouraging others to spread their business to respected indie shop owners.

"Trusted Store" badges are coming to search results, highlighting places with above and beyond service. Google says shops with excellent shipping speed, return windows, and low-cost delivery may earn these certificates, encouraging potential buyers to browse through the site. The company says early results show consumers are more likely to click on stores with these badges, while encouraging visitors to shops they wouldn't normally visit. Although Google didn't provide hard data to back up these claims in today's blog post, the announcement certainly seems promising.

ExperienceScorecard_1-anim

It's part of the Shopping Experience Scorecard program, which will also deliver "Prominence in placements on the Shopping tab" to bring more eyes to unique retailers. Google says this program is rolling out in the US over the coming months, though it declined to share exact details. With any luck, smaller stores can take advantage of these badges before Amazon's annual Prime Day sale later this summer, turning some attention to lesser-known shops.

Alongside these badges, Google is working to bring enhanced metrics, showing impressions, conversion rates, and total traffic, all without having to pay a single cent for this information.

