Google released its Shopping List feature in 2017. After five years of insignificant updates, the feature received a major overhaul in 2022, which arguably made the service worse by reducing several features. On the flip side, the new version introduced Material Design and support for automatic dark mode based on your device preference.

Whether you like or dislike this change, Google Shopping List is still the most convenient way to add items to your shopping list, especially if you use the best smart speakers to add items to your shopping list via voice commands. Follow these simple steps to use Google Shopping List so that you never forget your shopping items again.

How to use Google's built-in shopping list feature

You can use several methods to add items to your Google Shopping List. You can use Google Assistant on your phone, the Google Home app, and the Google Shopping List web app. In this guide, we cover all these methods to show you how to use Google Shopping List.

Use Google Shopping List with Google Assistant

The easiest way to access the Google Shopping List and shopping items is via Google Assistant. You can use Google Assistant on Android smartphones or Assistant-powered smart speakers to access your shopping list.

You need to create a list before you can add items to your shopping list. Say, "Hey Google, create a shopping list." 2 Images Close You can also create multiple shopping lists for different types of shopping. Say, "Hey Google, create a [name of the list] shopping list." 2 Images Close To add items to your list, use the "Hey Google, add [item name] to my shopping list" command. 2 Images Close To see your shopping list, say "Hey Google, what's on my [shopping list name]" or "Hey Google, show me my [shopping list name]." 3 Images Close

Use Google Home to manage Google shopping lists

If you want to see and manage all your lists, you can do so with the Google Home app. Google Home app shows all your lists in one place, lets you add or remove shopping lists, and manage items inside a shopping list.

Launch the Google Home app on your phone and tap the Settings button. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner if you don't see the Settings button. Tap your account and go back. You should see the Settings button now. 2 Images Close Scroll down to the Services section and tap the Notes and lists option. Tap the Shopping Lists button to open the Google Shopping List in a web view. 2 Images Close To create a new list, tap the hamburger menu and choose the New list option. 2 Images Close Enter the list name and tap the Create button to create the new list. You can use the same steps to add as many lists as you need. To add items to the list, tap the Add item button. 2 Images Close You can also share a shopping list with your partner, so you both can add and check items. To share a shopping list, tap the Share button, enter their email ID (Google account), and tap the Save button. 3 Images Close To delete a list, tap the three-dot icon and choose the Delete list option. Tap the Delete button to confirm the action. 3 Images Close

Use the Google Shopping List web app to access your shopping lists

Google also offers a web app that you can use to access your shopping lists. You can use the web app on both mobile and desktop. Launch your favorite browser and visit the Google Shopping List web app. Next, log in with your Google account. It's the same web view you get when using the Google Home app. You can use the New list button to create a new list and the three-dot menu to delete a list or items inside the list. If you want to access your shopping lists quickly, add this page to your Android homescreen.

How to connect third-party apps to Google Shopping List

You can also connect third-party productivity apps with your Google Shopping List to see all your lists in one place. Currently, Google only supports a few apps, including Google Keep, AnyList, Any.do, and Bring Shopping Lists. Here's how to connect these apps and sync your list across services.

Launch the Google Home app and tap the Settings button. Scroll down to the Services section and tap Notes and lists. 2 Images Close Under the Select your notes & lists provider section, choose the app you want and tap the Continue button to save changes. 2 Images Close

Any new lists you create using Google Assistant appear in Google Keep. Also, new lists you create in Google Keep appear in Your notes & lists section. For more tips on Google Keep, click the link to read our guide.

3 Images

Close

Notes created with Google Assistant are visible in other providers' apps, but if you select another app later, those notes and lists are no longer visible via the Assistant.

Make the most of Google Shopping List

Using Google's built-in shopping list is easy and offers several benefits. Not having to rely on third-party apps is one of them. Another is having a tool that works with your Google Home ecosystem out of the box. Just ensure to keep track of your list across different apps, or you may lose some of them. Before you go, don't forget to read our article on the best Google Assistant tips to get the most out of Google's smart voice assistant.