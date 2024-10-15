Key Takeaways Google Shopping revamp includes AI-generated briefs for tailored product recommendations.

New features, like a personalized 'For You' feed, and a dedicated Deals page enhance the user experience and help discover products based on user preferences.

The enhanced shopping experience is currently limited to the US.

Google's Search engine dominance is one that the tech giant has earned through years of anticompetitive practices rich image and search optimization and integration with apps like Google Maps, Google Lens, and more. The arrival of AI with Gemini ushered in a new era of Google Search, and it looks like Google Shopping is now getting the same treatment.

The product discovery experience, which highlights products from sellers and advertisers who have chosen to showcase their products on Google Shopping, lets you search for what you see with Lens, filters results by type, brand, retailer, what’s nearby, sale, and more, and it even lets you see what certain clothes would look like on a body type like yours with a 'Virtual Try-On’ feature.

Now, as part of a major revamp, Google has introduced a revamped Google Shopping experience, one that has been "rebuilt from the ground up with AI," complete with a new logo.

For starters, Google suggests that the new experience will reduce research fatigue — highlighting the most relevant products according to your query at the top, with an AI-generated brief that surfaces "top things to consider for your search, plus products that meet your needs."

The tech giant shared an example where it searched for a very winter jacket specific to the temperature in the Pacific Northwest. Prompts like "Men’s winter jacket for Seattle" will show AI-generated briefs to highlight key considerations for your specific winter jacket needs and climate.

Source: Google

The brief looks similar to Google Search's AI overviews, and highlights top recommendations, alongside an explanation on why they're suited for your needs. The enhanced tool retains the Virtual Try-On feature, which, in this case, would allow you to try on the jacket once you've zeroed in on a specific listing. It's worth noting that, similar to AI Overviews' initial rollout, the enhanced shopping experience, too, is limited to the US for now.

An Instagram-like For You page, but for products

The platform now also features a scrollable For You-like feed with products Google 'thinks' you'll like. According to the tech giant, this personalized feed highlights products based on your preference, which it likely gauges from your product search history and past purchases. Users can head to the Google Shopping menu and tap "Shopping preferences" at the bottom to disable the personalized feed.

Elsewhere, while it retains older price-related features like comparison, insights, and tracking, Google Shopping is also rolling out a dedicated 'Deals' page, which Google suggests would highlight solid discounts on products that fall in your preference. The new Google Shopping is rolling out across the US now and is expected to be widely available in the country in the coming weeks.