Following a $2.4 billion lawsuit and changes to how its Shopping comparison service works in the EU, Google might be in hot waters again. The company's European commerce competitors still aren’t happy with how the search giant displays its Google Shopping results at the top of its results, saying that its auction model just leads to higher prices for consumers. The companies have teamed up and asked the EU’s antitrust regulators to look into the topic again with new EU regulation now in place.

As Reuters reports, the companies in question are mostly price comparison websites from different countries in the EU, like Idealo in Germany, Kelkoo from the UK, LeGuide in France, and PriceRunner in Sweden — a total of 43. The joint effort accuses Google of breaking the new Digital Markets Act (DMA), which was implemented to reign in the control Big Tech gatekeepers have over all aspects of digital life. The new rules offer a lot of legal leeway when it comes to improving the situation, including measures like breaking up companies.

Reuters cites a letter sent by the companies where they explain that they need to compete with each other and Google to show up in the Google Shopping carousel at the top of search result pages. The shopping sites argue that its resources are better spent on providing the best prices for consumers. At the same time, Google would rake in a portion of the profit from both merchants and other price comparison sites.

This shopping comparison site plea might just be the first in a row of attacks on Google and other big players under the new DMA regulation. The new rules encourage European players to compete with the behemoth of the tech industry.

Google has often been the target of European antitrust regulators, even before the DMA was ratified. Among other things, the EU managed to change how Google's licensing deals for Android work in the European market. Here, Google can't force manufacturers to only sell phones and devices with Google Play Services, allowing companies like Fairphone to distribute products both with and without Google apps.