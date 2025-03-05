Summary Google is bringing previously experimental shopping tools like AI-generated clothing searches (vision match), AR beauty try-ons (powered by Gemini), and virtual clothing try-ons into a more accessible and unified experience.

Users can now describe clothing they envision to find matching products, virtually try on full makeup looks inspired by trends, and see how pants and skirts fit on diverse body types.

Google is leveraging AI to transform online shopping into a more personalized experience, helping users translate their style visions into reality and make more informed purchasing decisions.

Google's shopping push is in full swing — not only does the tech giant have a separate Shopping tab within Search, it also has a dedicated shopping website to help you make the best purchase decisions.

After rolling out AI Overview-like product briefs, tailored recommendations, and a dedicated deals page for Google Shopping, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant is now consolidating several previously scattered experimental shopping features under one roof.

As announced by Google in a new blog post today, previously spotted features like virtual try-ons, AI-generated clothing with relevant product recommendations, and AR beauty tools are now easily accessible within Google Shopping, with enhancements to make the platform your personal stylist.

Shop created images

Available to all mobile users in the US, Google's new tool can help you find the exact clothing that matches the vision you have in your mind. The tool essentially lets you describe the type of clothing you're looking for in a conversational manner, prompting Google Shopping to find actual pieces of clothing to fit your description with accompanying buy links.

To try out the new feature, head to Google Search on your mobile and search for a garment of your choice. Scroll down, and you'll find a "Can’t find it? Create it" prompt. Tap on it and describe what you're looking for to see products that match the description.

Source: Google

Virtual try-on, but for makeup

Rolling out later this week for shoppers in the US, Google's AR beauty features are being supercharged with Gemini, allowing users to "try on and shop beauty looks with multiple makeup products virtually, inspired by celebrities, influencers and beauty trends."

According to the tech giant, soon, when you search for celebrity makeup looks and/or for terms like "spring makeup," you'll be able to try on a range of products at once that together give you that unique look. To try out the virtual looks, simply search for a specific look on Google Search via mobile and scroll down to the "See the looks on you" section.

Source: Google

More clothing types for virtual try-on

First unveiled in the summer of 2023, Google's virtual try-on tool has since helped users see what tops and dresses would look like on their body type. The tech giant is now expanding the tool to include pants and skirts, essentially allowing users to visualize their complete outfit in one go.

The tool is accessible via the Google Shopping tab on mobile and desktop, and is applicable to all clothing accompanied by a "try on" badge. "From there, you can see what the garment looks like on a diverse set of real models ranging from XXS-XXL," wrote Google. Additionally, Google says that it has updated its machine learning models to generate the "full look," allowing users to look at the virtual model from top to bottom. Enhanced virtual try-on with support for pants and skirts is rolling out now.