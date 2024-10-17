Key Takeaways Google sold more phones in the third quarter of 2024 than in any other quarter before thanks to the Pixel 9 series, which debuted in August.

Google isn’t anywhere close to the top five brands when it comes to market share, which is led by Samsung and Apple.

The smartphone market grew by 2%, with brands like Xiaomi, Motorola, and Huawei experiencing huge growth.

Google has been in the smartphone game for over a decade, yet it’s still not quite on the same popularity level as heavyweights like Samsung. Things are looking up for the search giant, though, as it shipped 10 million Pixel smartphones in 2023 and is seeing better adoption in the US and key regions like Japan. And now, a market report shows that Google just had its best three months ever for phone sales, thanks to the new Pixel 9 series.

According to Counterpoint Research, Google sold more phones in the third quarter of 2024 than in any other quarter before (via 9to5Google). The research firm didn’t share any specific numbers, but it’s safe to say this growth was fueled by the Pixel 9 series, which was announced in August. Google rolled out some important updates to the lineup, launching four models, including the new Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All four phones debuted with the search giant’s home-brewed Tensor G4.

Source: Counterpoint Research

The smartphone market as a whole grew by 2% in Q3 2024, with Samsung leading the pack. What’s interesting is that Counterpoint notes Samsung has 19% of the market while Apple has 16%, creating a pretty big gap between first and second place. However, Canalys reported earlier this week that there’s almost no difference between Apple and Samsung’s market shares, with both sitting at 18%.

Motorola and Huawei also seeing massive growth

Motorola and Huawei aren't in the top five smartphone brands by market share, but they're both seeing some huge growth, with a 30% bump year over year. Speaking of the top five, Samsung and Apple hold the first and second spots, while the rest are all Chinese brands. Xiaomi shot up to 14% to snag third place, and Oppo and Vivo round out the top five, each with 9%.