While the free version of Gemini is capable, Gemini Advanced takes the AI experience to the next level. With a paid subscription, you can access Gemini in Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet. If you frequently go through repetitive tasks and spend hours with manual data entries, Gemini can be the ultimate productivity ally to get the job done in minutes.

Whether you are a business analyst, spreadsheet ninja, or data scientist, explore Gemini AI in Google Sheets to crunch numbers quickly. Gemini AI in Google Sheets is available only on the web. You can't use it on an iPhone or Android smartphone.

Gemini in Google Sheets: Availability

Gemini in Google Sheets is available via a Google Workspace add-on for work and school accounts. If you use a personal Google account, subscribe to Google One AI Premium. It's $20 per month and has the following benefits:

Gemini with 1.5 Pro (Google's next-generation model)

Upload Google Docs, PDFs, and spreadsheets to get insights and summaries

2TB of Google Drive storage

Priority access to new and exclusive features

Edit and run Python in Gemini Advanced

Gemini integration in Gmail, Docs, and other Workspace apps

Gemini for Workspace may display inaccurate information. Google recommends double-checking its responses before printing or sending your sheet to team members.

1 Create tables using Gemini

Creating tables using different prompts is a common use for Gemini in Google Sheets. Ask Gemini to create a table by entering a prompt. Let's check it in action and create a trip plan for a seven-day vacation in Italy.

Visit Google Sheets on the web and open a new spreadsheet. Select Gemini in the upper-right corner and click Create a table. Enter a prompt: Create a table for a 7-day vacation in Italy. Click Create. Check the generated table. Click Insert to add it to your spreadsheet.

Google Sheets creates columns such as Day, Date, City, Activity, Time, Price, and Notes. You can be more specific with your prompts and add specific dates for your travel. When you launch Google Sheets with Gemini, it shows different prompts in multiple categories, like Event planning, Project management, Travel planning, Product roadmap, and more, to help you get started easily.

2 Generate formulas

You can create formulas for your specific tasks in Google Sheets. Here's how.

Open an existing spreadsheet in Google Sheets. Enter a prompt: Create a formula to count the number of non-empty values in Column C. Glance over the generated formula. Copy or insert it into your spreadsheet.

3 Create a custom template

While there are hundreds of Google Sheets templates, you can use Gemini to create a custom one based on your needs and preferences.

Open a blank sheet in Google Sheets. Click the Help Me Organize menu in the upper-left corner. Enter a prompt: Social media marketing campaign material tracker for a new product launch in the US. Select Create. Check the final result with relevant columns and entries. You can be more precise with your marketing budget and create a database.

This is a big time-saving Gemini feature in Google Sheets. You can create complex and functional templates based on your text prompts and save hours of work. Be more specific with your prompts to get better results.

4 Explore AI suggestions to fill out your spreadsheets

Gemini in Google Sheets is smart enough to fill out your Sheet. When you start editing a file, Smart Fill suggestions appear while you make manual text entries. Click the Fill rows suggestion and let the AI do the rest of the work.

You can use enhanced smart fill to organize blog posts by topic, use a consistent format across all cells, and for other scenarios.

Source: Google

5 Summarize a spreadsheet

When dealing with large spreadsheets, you may want to summarize them quickly and save some time. Open it on the desktop, ask Gemini to summarize it, and get a quick overview of the file.

If it's too technical or complex for you, ask Gemini to explain the spreadsheet like you are a 5-year-old and simplify the summary in an easy-to-understand language.

6 Export Gemini responses to Google Sheets

When you use Gemini on the web to create a database or table, you can export it to your Google Sheets account. Let's go over an example.

Visit Gemini on the web and enter a prompt: Create a one-month diet database for a 35-year-old professional who is also a vegetarian. Check the final plan in the screenshot below. Select Export to Sheets and click Open Sheets. When you open it in Sheets, Gemini shows a quick summary of it on the sidebar.

7 Retrieve information from Google Drive

If you want to access details from your existing Google Docs, Sheets, or Gmail account, ask Gemini to do so and get relevant results in no time. We asked it to get the top PCIe3.0 GPU list from the Best PCIe 3.0 graphics card (file name) in Google Docs. Gemini retrieved the information and showed the list in the spreadsheet. You no longer need to switch between tabs.

8 Use Gemini as a helping hand

You can use Gemini to familiarize yourself with the Google Sheets function. For example, ask it a question about how to perform an action and check step-by-step instructions to follow. In the screenshot below, we asked Gemini how to remove duplicate information and received an astute reply.

Gemini in Google Sheets: Usage limits

Your Gemini usage in Google Sheets comes with a monthly limit. You can use these features 500 times per month. You can't share the limit with others, and it doesn't roll over to the next month. Google resets your usage limit on the first day of each month.

When you ask Gemini to do a task in Google Sheets or accept a suggestion from it, Google counts it towards your usage limit. However, ignoring a suggestion from Gemini doesn't affect your usage limit.

Google displays a warning when you approach near your limit. When you reach the limit, Gemini stops accepting prompts and making suggestions.

Unleash Gemini's magic in Google Sheets

From automating tasks to unraveling data mysteries, Gemini can be a game-changer for data enthusiasts. What are you waiting for? Sign up for a free Gemini Advanced trial, activate Google's AI in your favorite apps, and boost your workflow. These are just some of the uses of Gemini in Google Sheets. The possibilities are endless. You can also use the search giant's chatbot to plan your summer vacation. Read our separate guide to learn how.