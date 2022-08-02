Google's office suite has evolved in leaps and bounds since it was released, with the likes of Sheets and Docs becoming strong contenders for the best Android apps around. Sheets, in particular, is a great replacement for the paid alternatives out there. The added cloud sync and interoperability with the rest of Google's cloud products are a cherry on top.

While Sheets is certainly powerful, it can be intimidating—especially if you're used to something else or have never worked with spreadsheets before. With that in mind, let's look at some nifty tips and tricks to help you make the most of Google's Excel-killer.

1. How to freeze columns and rows

Context is important, and if you're working with tables with a lot of fields, or you're away from your desktop and only have a small screen available, it can be tough to know what you're looking at when you start scrolling up and down and side to side. There's a better way. Instead of scrolling up to check the context of a table in the heading, you can freeze the cell, column, or row containing the information you always need at hand.

There are a few ways to freeze columns and rows in Sheets. To freeze cells on your desktop, select the columns or rows you want to freeze, right-click within your selection, click View more cell actions, and then click Freeze.

You can also use the handles on the inside edges of the upper-left cell to drag and freeze rows and columns.

Click and drag the handle until the correct number of rows or columns is highlighted.

How to freeze cells in Sheets for Android

The Google Sheets Android app is more practical than it first appears. While some options—like freezing cells—are more tucked away, they are still there. To freeze rows or columns on Sheets for Android, highlight the column or row you want to freeze, then follow these steps:

Tap and hold until you see the text formatting pop-up. In the pop-up, tap the three vertical dots to show more options. In the expanded options pop-up, scroll down and tap Freeze to freeze the highlighted section of the spreadsheet. 2 Images Close After tapping Freeze, tap the green checkmark in the upper-left corner of the screen to complete the operation.

2. How to limit visible information with filters in Sheets

Sometimes, when you have an overwhelming amount of data to sift through, it's useful to limit what you can see so that you—and your team—can make sense of things. Filters in Sheets cut down the information density to help you make heads or tails of what you're looking at.

To create a filter, select the range of cells you want to filter, then click the Data option in the toolbar and follow these steps:

Hover over the Filter views option and then click Create new filter view. A gray border appears on the top and left edges of your sheet to indicate that a filter view is active. Adjust the filter. If you have multiple columns in the filter range, you can adjust the filter options for each separate column by clicking the three horizontal lines on the top cell in the column. In the column filter options, select what to include and exclude from the filter. The view updates automatically when you click OK after adjusting the filter.

The ability to filter for multiple values or conditions per column with filter views makes it a particularly powerful tool for sorting through data and finding useful information. Any filter views you create will also be saved, so you can apply them again at a later stage, and your collaborators can access and edit them as well.

3. How to use and create custom shortcuts in Sheets using macros

Sheets already has a ton of keyboard shortcuts for you to use, and it even allows you to override browser shortcuts to work around the limitations of the browser-based experience. You can view shortcuts in Sheets by typing Ctrl+/.

There can only be so many keyboard shortcuts, so if you're chugging through a day of repetitive tasks in Sheets, consider diving into the Sheets macros function. Recording macros in Sheets is simple, so let's look at how to do it. If you're in the Sheets editor on a desktop, follow these steps:

In the toolbar, click Extensions to open the Extensions drop-down menu. In the Extensions drop-down menu, hover over Macros and click Record macro to start recording your macro. While recording your macro, you can perform any number of actions that need to be repeated when you activate it. Work as you would when performing the action yourself. For example, insert formulas, create charts, and repetitive tasks that you normally do. It's important to select either Relative references or Absolute references. Otherwise, you might get unexpected results. When you're done recording your macro, click Save to save the macro and use the pop-up to assign a combination of keys as a shortcut to activate it.

Macros with Relative references perform the action based on your selection and the changes made, so if you record a macro that manipulates data on A1 and A6, you can apply that macro with cell C1 selected, and it manipulates the data on C1 and C6. A macro recorded with Absolute references only makes changes to the cells you recorded the macro on, meaning a macro recorded on A1 and A6 only ever affects A1 and A6.

4. How to create or continue a series in Sheets

When you're working with dates and series in Sheets, it's not uncommon to need to create a sequential list. Sheets gives you the ability to create a sequential list and automatically populate columns or rows with formulas if needs be.

To expand a series, follow these steps:

Select the first cell in the series. If it's a sequential list, select at least two items. To repeat the same number, day, or time, select only one cell. With the cells selected, you should see a small blue square in the lower-right corner of the last cell to the lower-right of your selection. Click and drag the blue square, highlighting as many cells as you want to fill with the series or formula, and release.

When you drag to expand a formula, the formula applies relative to the original placement of the referenced cells. If your formula originally applies to A1 and A2, expanding it horizontally makes it apply to B1 and B2, and so on.

5. Enable auto-complete in Sheets

Speaking about extending formulas and series, Google Sheets has an autocomplete feature that detects when you're going to create or extend a formula or a series and populates the subsequent fields automatically. You can enable autocomplete by going to Tools, hovering over Auto-complete, and checking Enable autocomplete.

With autocomplete active, Sheets recognizes when you enter a series and prompts you with suggestions, which you can confirm or ignore.

6. How to set conditional formatting in Sheets

Conditional formatting is a great feature to visually organize information in an information-dense spreadsheet. Google Sheets allows you to set multiple rules to apply to a cell or range of cells. Let's look at how to use the conditional formatting feature on a desktop:

Open a document in Sheets and select all the cells you want the conditional formatting to apply to. With your selection active, right-click within the selection—you may need to scroll down and hover over Show more cell actions first—and click Conditional formatting to open the Conditional formatting rules pane on the right side of the screen. In the Conditional formatting rules pane you can define the rules to apply to the series of cells. Choose whether you want a gradient or a single color for your rule using the tabs at the top of the rule pane. If you chose a gradient in the previous step, you can select from several variables and colors to represent each point in the gradient. If you chose a single color, use the Format rules drop-down list and text box to define when the rule formats a cell. This can be anything from checking that certain text is present in the cell to validating that the value is within a predefined range. After choosing your color and rule, your formatting will automatically apply. You can add more rules by clicking Add another rule and repeating the process.

7. How to trim and clean up data in Sheets

You may have data from an imperfectly-formatted source, perhaps a table on a website or a set of contact request forms on a website or survey. When you want to polish your input to neaten up the information and get it ready to use in situations where the text must be formatted correctly, use the TRIM and CLEAN functions.

CLEAN removes any non-printable characters from the defined range. TRIM removes spaces at the beginnings and ends of the text, as well as any repeated spaces within the text in a given range. To use each, enter =CLEAN(range) or =TRIM(range) with range being the cells you want to correct. The corrected text appears in the cell where you put the formula.

8. How to create a drop-down menu in Sheets

Drop-down menus are particularly useful if you want to restrict the information in a cell to a predefined data set. If you have a predefined set of responses or states, you can automatically track the progress of projects and gather data using formulas and very little human intervention.

To create a drop-down menu in Sheets, you'll use the Data validation function. You can access Data validation options by selecting a cell or range, right-clicking, and then selecting Data validation.

In the Data validation options pop-up, select List of items in the Criteria drop-down menu, then use the field to the right of the Criteria drop-down to enter the values you want to have in the drop-down menu in your selected cells. Each option must be separated by a comma. Finally, make sure the Show drop-down list in cell checkbox is ticked to enable the drop-down menu.

Once you have defined your values and configured the data validation options, click Save to create the drop-down list.

Elevate your productivity

Whether you're working with immense data sets or simply trying to balance your monthly spending at home, Sheets can help you significantly elevate your experience and level up your skills. If you're an avid user of Sheets, you'll have noticed that the Android app is rather cumbersome on even the largest smartphone.

So if you're trying to stay productive on a particularly long morning commute or planning a working vacation, it might be best to get your hands on a solid Android tablet instead of giving yourself a tension headache from squinting at your phone screen.