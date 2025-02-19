Google Sheets is the company's cloud-based spreadsheet app that's available for Android phones, iPhones, Windows computers, and the best Chromebooks. If you work with a lot of data, Sheets is an excellent tool for analyzing complex information. You can also use it to create to-do lists, formulate a budget, make invoices, and more. Sheets offers templates that let you organize your data in a ready-made spreadsheet to simplify things. Here are the best free Google Sheets templates I rely on to be more productive.

How do I access Google Sheets templates?

Google Sheets has numerous free templates, whether you use it on your desktop PC or mobile app. You can choose a template from the list and tweak it according to your needs. Sheets integrates well with other Workspace apps in the Google ecosystem, like Gmail, Google Docs, and Forms. If you have a Gemini Advanced subscription, you can use Gemini to crunch numbers, perform repetitive tasks, and autofill data.

Here’s how to access Google Sheets templates on a browser:

Open Google Sheets. Click Template gallery at the top right. Choose a template. You can tweak the template and save a copy by selecting File > Make a copy. Enter a file name. Choose a destination. Click Make a copy.

Here’s how to access Google Sheets templates on the mobile app:

Launch the Google Sheets app. Tap the plus icon at the bottom. Tap Choose template. Close Select any template. Enter your data. To save a copy of the document, tap the three-dot icon at the top and select Make a copy. Enter a file name and folder destination. Tap OK.

7 Monthly budget

Track your expenses with ease