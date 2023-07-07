While Microsoft Excel is popular among businesses and enterprises, most users stick with Google Sheets due to its ease of use, seamless sharing, and web-based cross-platform availability. Google Sheets is packed with advanced functions, and one such trick is the ability to split text into columns. Whether you use Google's spreadsheet software on a desktop, Mac, or a top Chromebook, use the steps below to split names, email addresses, website URLs, and any data into relevant columns in Google Sheets.

You can always manually create new columns in the spreadsheet and split text in them. But it's time-consuming and unproductive when you have hundreds of rows to deal with. Google Sheets offers a built-in way to split any text into columns. Let's check it in action.

Split the full name into first and last names in different columns in Google Sheets

When creating a user database for a specific reason, you may want to split the first and last names for a detailed analysis. Google Sheets is smart enough to recognize the space between first and last names and create two columns.

Open a spreadsheet in Google Sheets. Select the data you want to split. Click Data in the menu bar at the top. Select Split text to columns. Open the Separator menu. Click Space. Google Sheets splits the name into different columns.

Google Sheets overrides the original data. If you want to use full names later, copy the rows, paste them to another column or sheet, and run the Split text to columns function.

Google Sheets creates a static result from your data. So, if you update the original dataset, the software won't reflect the same in the split column.

Google Sheets considers each space character as a separator. When you accidentally type a name with a double space in between, Google Sheets create three columns for it. If you notice three columns for specific names, remove the double space between the first and last names and try again.

Apart from Space, the default Separator tool can also split the text by comma, semicolon, and full stop. It depends on the type of data you are dealing with in Google Sheets.

Extract domain names from URLs in Google Sheets

Do you have a database of website URLs in Google Sheets? You need to create a custom rule to split the domain name from it into a column. Here's what you'll do:

Open a spreadsheet in Google Sheets and select cells with website names. Click Data at the top and select Split text to columns. Expand Separator and select full stop. Check the new columns with domain names in action.

The trick above only works when website URLs are in a specific format (www.example.com). Use the trick below if you have website data in https:// format.

Select cells in Google Sheets and open Split text to columns (check the steps above). Select Separator and click Custom. Type / and a separate column should appear with the domain names.

You may notice an empty column here. That's because every forward slash is considered a separator. To remove the empty column, type // in the custom field.

Split the email address into the username and domain name in Google Sheets

When you have several email addresses in a spreadsheet, use the steps below to split them in no time.

Select a spreadsheet and click relevant cells. Go to Data and open Split text to columns. Click Separator and open custom. Type @, and Google Sheets splits the username and domain name.

There is no way to split the text into columns on Google Sheets mobile and tablet apps. You must use the web version to complete the job.

Use the Power Tools add-on if you want more control over splitting text into columns in Google Sheets. It's one of the best Google Sheets add-ons to elevate your experience. Follow the steps below to check it in action.

Open a spreadsheet and click Extensions at the top. Expand Add-ons and select Get add-ons. Search for Power Tools. Install the extension to your Google account. Give it the necessary permissions. Check Power Tools from the sidebar. Select Split. Click Split text. 2 Images Close You can split by space, line break, comma, semicolon, or a custom character. You can also split text by strings and capital letters. Power Tools also offers an option that doesn't replace the source data. You can split values into columns and rows. Expand Split by position and set a precise position to break the text into columns. Choose relevant options and select Split. 2 Images Close

The Google Sheets extension also offers a dedicated tool that splits the date and time.

Improve your productivity with Google Sheets

The built-in Split text to columns is a neat function to save productive hours in Google Sheets. However, the entire experience isn't perfect. If you frequently run into crashing, spreadsheets not loading, denied access, and other issues, read our dedicated guide to fix common Google Sheets problems on the go.