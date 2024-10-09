Key Takeaways Google Workspace's Smart Chips enhance data management in Sheets with third-party integration support, providing productivity gains.

Smart Chips can access data from popular third-party services, ensuring smooth data transfer and efficient workflows.

The feature is available now for all Google account types, with a rollout completion target of December 12, 2024.

Google's Workspace tools are a formidable rival to Microsoft's Office suite, and it just keeps getting better with new updates and capabilities which make data management a breeze, even if you aren't eager to use AI in Workspace. A fine example is the use of Smart Chips in Docs and various experiments Google has been trying with them in Sheets as well. Now, the company has announced Smart Chips with third-party integration support is rolling out in Sheets for all users.

You're missing out on big-time productivity gains and convenience if you haven't used Smart Chips before. You can use them to manage data by selecting the desired data range and using the Convert to dropdown chips option. You can also add chips to your sheet manually using the command @dropdown in the desired cell. These commands also work in Docs to pre-fill something like a date in a repetitive document, or names of intended recipients, for instance.

On Docs, these chips also support integrations with popular third-party services like Asana, Jira, Canva, Lucid, etc. Google was testing these integrations for Sheets as well, and they are finally available for every type of Google account.

This means Smart Chips in your Sheets can now pull data from these compatible third-party services, and those already in Docs can be copy-pasted into spreadsheets without breaking the integration. Once set up, you can paste a link from your source website into the sheet and hit the Tab key to instantly convert the data into a Smart Chip. Others in your workspace will also see relevant data in the hovercards for these cells.

Changes should be available immediately

Source: Google

Sheets users with any Workspace or individual Google accounts can start using this feature now, but Google says the rollout will wrap up by December 12. It's nice to see the company isn't limiting the change by account type, but you will need to set it up carefully. Individuals can install Marketplace apps for the services they wish to integrate, but for business accounts, only the Workspace admin can install marketplace apps for all the users in the Workspace.

A full list of services that support Smart Chip integration is available in Google's support documentation for this feature. If you're not seeing a program you use, you might need to wait for its developer to make third-party smart chips.