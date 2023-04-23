Google Sheets provides features for handling calculation complexities with ease. When you're not struggling with mathematics, you can use the app to make basic data inputs and scrape existing data online. As a cloud-based software, Sheets reduces the risk of data loss and easily syncs with your Google account to help you access files from your favorite Android phones and PCs. But it's not perfect, and you could still run into annoying issues occasionally.

Troubleshooting resolves most issues, although others may require you to reevaluate your formula. If you're not sure how to fix a particular problem, we identified the most common Google Sheets problems and their solutions.

Google Sheets problems by category

Google Sheets issues can occur for multiple reasons, making it hard to identify the root cause immediately. It could be an unstable internet connection, or you may need to clear your browser cache. Below are examples of frequent Sheets issues you may come across in your spreadsheets:

Something went wrong : A notification appears in the upper-middle area of Sheets, with the option to reload the screen. Typically, it's a result of a weak internet connection.

: A notification appears in the upper-middle area of Sheets, with the option to reload the screen. Typically, it's a result of a weak internet connection. Spreadsheet crash : Spreadsheets close abruptly or refuse to open. When you try to access them, Sheets returns to the homepage. Using a different account or making a copy of the file solves the issue.

: Spreadsheets close abruptly or refuse to open. When you try to access them, Sheets returns to the homepage. Using a different account or making a copy of the file solves the issue. Spreadsheets stuck on loading : A "Still loading" message appears in the upper-right corner of spreadsheets. All menus or tabs are grayed out, and you can't access them.

: A "Still loading" message appears in the upper-right corner of spreadsheets. All menus or tabs are grayed out, and you can't access them. A network error has occurred : This message usually appears on the mobile app, with a prompt to use Google Chrome instead.

: This message usually appears on the mobile app, with a prompt to use Google Chrome instead. Access denied: Sheets informs you that you don't have permission to edit a spreadsheet, even though you own the document. Also, edits won't save until you regain access.

Basic troubleshooting actions, such as reloading the spreadsheet, using a different browser, or changing your Wi-Fi connection, can fix most problems in Sheets. If you're experiencing any of the problems mentioned above, use the following tutorials to troubleshoot them.

Check your internet connection

Sheets is a cloud-based productivity tool and requires an internet connection, like most Google apps. Although you can make your spreadsheet available offline, you can't access all the features until you reconnect to the internet. If your spreadsheets won't load or are slow, make sure your internet connection is stable before refreshing the page. If that doesn't work, switch to a different network or switch from a wireless to a cable connection. You can also find Wi-Fi passwords on your phone if you've connected to the network in the past.

Many users connected to the same Wi-Fi network can impact the connection quality. You may have to cut them off to work efficiently in Sheets. A less drastic measure involves repositioning your Wi-Fi router in an uncluttered room. Doing that prevents interference from electrical appliances that can impact the signal. When using Sheets on your phone, move to another position. In the worst-case scenario, reset your network settings if you frequently experience difficulty connecting to Wi-Fi networks.

Use a different browser

Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Safari are the best browsers for accessing Google Sheets and other Workspace apps. You may not be able to test its full features if you use any browser outside these selections. If Sheets isn't working on your default browser, try another one.

More importantly, ensure that cookies and JavaScript are enabled. Cookies keep you signed in to your accounts and remember your settings or preferences. On the other hand, JavaScript allows dynamic features and interactions to run smoothly.

Clear cache and cookies

A cache downloads website data, such as HTML web pages and images, on your browser. Storing such data allows it to reduce bandwidth usage, reduce the server load time, and allow you to load it faster. On the other hand, cookies enable your browser to track your activities on a website and retain information concerning your interaction with content. For example, passwords, the browser you used, web pages you visited and preferences, and IP address.

Sometimes, updated website content can conflict with the saved data in caches and cookies, causing errors. If that's the case, delete them on the Android app or web version of Sheets. Start with clearing caches and cookies for the web app alone. If you clear all cookies in your browser instead, this action deletes every login information and settings preferences for every website you visited.

Clear Hosted app data in Chrome

Similar to caches and cookies, hosted app data in Chrome refers to information that apps and extensions from the Chrome Web Store keep in your browser when you download and use them. The data could be conflicting with Sheets, and wiping it may resolve the issue when other solutions don't work. You must perform this step on a computer, as the mobile app can't clear Hosted app data.

Open the Chrome app on your phone, Chromebook, Mac, or Windows computer. If you own a Windows PC, press Ctrl+Shift+Delete to open the menu for clearing browsing data. Mac owners need to press Command+Shift+Delete. Click Advanced. Choose a time range. Scroll down and select Hosted app data. Uncheck the boxes for Browsing history and others. Click Clear data.

Remove third-party access

In 2021, The Verge reported their website downtime via Google Docs, but someone forgot to change the permissions to view only. Soon enough, many people accessed the document and began typing hilarious notes.

To avoid such mistakes, check the permissions for your spreadsheets before you share and collaborate on them. In the wrong hands, people you've transferred ownership of files and folders to can alter permissions and kick you out. Or worse, delete them permanently.

Check your Google Workspace storage

By default, Google gives you 15GB of storage when you create a personal account. Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos, and all WorkSpace apps share this space, which isn't enough if you're constantly backing up documents and media content.

When your storage is full, you can't access existing files in Sheets or create new ones. Google lets you upgrade it up to two terabytes when you subscribe to a Google One membership plan.

Reduce the size of your sheets

The more cells you use in Sheets, the slower the responsiveness of your spreadsheet. A basic computation that takes seconds to complete will turn into minutes. To make your spreadsheet run faster, trim it down. Delete rows, columns, and cells that you don't need. If the data is too much for one spreadsheet, migrate entries to another spreadsheet.

Instead of using the traditional copy-and-paste method, try the IMPORTRANGE function. This function imports data from one spreadsheet to another and syncs them. This way, both spreadsheets are automatically updated. When you're done, comb through your spreadsheet and remove duplicates. Use the steps below to copy data into a new spreadsheet with IMPORTRANGE:

Open the spreadsheet you want to copy data from. Copy the URL from your browser's address bar. In the new spreadsheet, double-click a cell and type =IMPORTRANGE. Without leaving any space, insert a bracket. Open a quotation mark and paste the copied URL. Then close the quotation. Insert a comma. After the comma, leave a space and define the cell range you want to import. To do that, open a quotation and type the Sheet name, for example, Sheet 1 or Sheet 2. Without leaving a space, insert an exclamation mark followed by the cell range. Then close the quotation. Close the function with a bracket and press Enter on your keyboard to execute it. Sheets displays a #REF error since it's your first time importing the spreadsheet. To resolve it, grant access to your account from the original spreadsheet.

Make a copy of the spreadsheet

This method works for Google spreadsheets that refuse to open. You can duplicate the spreadsheet and continue from where you stopped on the new copy. The original copy still exists unless you decide to delete it. In browsers, you can't make a copy of spreadsheets from the Sheets home menu. You'll do it on the mobile app, as it provides the option to do so. Sheets doesn't let you make multiple copies at once. You must repeat the procedure every time you need to duplicate a spreadsheet.

On the Google Sheets app and tap the three-dots icon beside any spreadsheet. Select Make a copy. 2 Images Close Give the document a title and select a folder to save it in. Then tap OK. Close Sheets automatically opens the new copy, and you can continue editing.

Other Google Sheets problems

Troubleshooting can't solve every problem in Sheets. Some issues could be the result of a simple typo. You may have missed a tiny detail in formulas or selected a non-existent cell range. If that's the case, you'll need to reassess the data in your spreadsheet to detect the problem. Below are examples of problems that fall outside troubleshooting in Google Sheets.

Formula parse errors

The app produces parse or syntax errors when you use mathematical formulas that Sheets doesn't understand. These errors indicate that the formula fails to follow the order of operations the spreadsheet reads to understand instructions. A misplaced punctuation mark, alphanumeric character, or space could be responsible. Common Formula parse errors in Sheets include the following:

#N/A : This error occurs when you use the VLOOKUP function to find a value in the spreadsheet. When Sheets cannot find the data, the error code tells you it's unavailable.

: This error occurs when you use the VLOOKUP function to find a value in the spreadsheet. When Sheets cannot find the data, the error code tells you it's unavailable. #REF! : This error means that the cell references in a formula are deleted or unavailable. Typing a valid value reference inside the cells should fix the problem. It also appears when you don't have access to the spreadsheets you're trying to import with the IMPORTRANGE function.

: This error means that the cell references in a formula are deleted or unavailable. Typing a valid value reference inside the cells should fix the problem. It also appears when you don't have access to the spreadsheets you're trying to import with the IMPORTRANGE function. #VALUE : This error appears when you execute a formula containing invalid values. For example, dividing two cells when one contains numerical values and the other contains text.

: This error appears when you execute a formula containing invalid values. For example, dividing two cells when one contains numerical values and the other contains text. #NAME: This error occurs when you enter the wrong name for a cell range in a formula, for example, Incomes instead of Income.

Sometimes, you may need to alter cell ranges in your formula. Sheets allows you to set your spreadsheet to update formulas automatically at defined intervals. If the feature doesn't work, refresh the web page. But when that doesn't change anything, adjust the formula update settings with the steps below:

Click File and select Settings. Select Calculation. Change the settings and save. Then observe the spreadsheet for any changes.

Circular dependency detected error

Circular dependency errors can occur when you define a cell range that clashes with your formula's cells. For example, you want to calculate your income for the year in cells J28 to J33 using the SUM function. You would need to place the =SUM(J28:J33) formula in cell J34, as that's where the total amount will appear. If you make the mistake of typing the range as =SUM(J28:J34), it produces a #REF error because the formula is not supposed to enter the range you're calculating. To solve this problem, move it to a cell that doesn't fall within the specified range.

The find and replace tool doesn't detect value matches

If you're trying to find a value, but Sheets can't find any matching entries, search your spreadsheet for white spaces. Click the text box beside Find and press your keyboard's space bar twice to enter a double space. Or, use the data cleanup feature to trim white spaces faster.

Press Ctrl+A to select every cell in your spreadsheet. Or highlight only a portion. Click Data. Hover your mouse icon on Data cleanup. Select Trim whitespace. Sheets removes double-spacing before and after strings or values.

Google Sheets offers features for self-assistance

Google Sheets helps you make calculations and organize your data in one place, but it's a complicated tool. A slight misstep can screw up formulas and disrupt your workflow. The web-based application provides tools to make your life easier without seeking professional help.

You can roll back your spreadsheet to an earlier version if problems persist or create a series and automate repetitive processes to avoid mistakes when reproducing them on your own. If you want to use these features to improve productivity with Google Sheets, we share our favorite Google Sheets tips and tricks to use them effectively.