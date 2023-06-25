Spreadsheets are great for organizing and manipulating data, be it an office report, your monthly home budget, or even a Stardew Valley gift guide. Copying and pasting copious amounts of data is integral to working on spreadsheets, and Google Sheets is no different.

However, simply dumping data into a spreadsheet without formatting is the quickest way to induce migraines. Fortunately, Google Sheets (and all major spreadsheet apps worth their salt) incorporates the concept of styles that makes bulk formatting quite easy. Here are a few ways you can go about replicating your desired style across spreadsheets.

What are styles, and why do you need them?

Before we jump into the deep end, let’s revisit the concept of styles. A style is a set of formatting characteristics (like font size, color, and text alignment) that can be applied to the document, something like a design template. Let’s say you want all cells in the header row to be rendered in a white font against a blue background. Instead of doing this individually for all thousand-odd cells in the spreadsheet like some sort of troglodyte, you can format one cell and then replicate the same style for the remaining cells.

A spreadsheet’s main purpose is to paint a picture with data. When used well, styles can help draw users' attention to data patterns and help them glean information quicker. Copying a certain style and pasting it to relevant cells not only saves time but can also make your spreadsheet coherent and visually appealing.

If you're using Google Sheets for your number crunching needs, here’s how to go about pasting styles throughout your document to maintain consistent formatting. Whether you’re using one of the best Chromebooks, a regular desktop PC, or an Android phone, we’ve got you covered.

How to copy a style in Google Sheets

Before we get started with pasting a style, let’s copy some cell data first.

Select the cell whose style you want to copy. Head over to the Edit menu and select Copy. Alternatively, you can use the Ctrl + C shortcut on Windows (Command + C on a Mac) to copy the desired style.

How to paste a style in Google Sheets for the web

Google Sheets for the web offers a host of options to paste the style you’ve just copied. All the methods we’ve listed below should get the job done in a few steps.

Paste a style using the paint format tool

Google Sheets’ paint format tool (that’s the paint roller icon in the Quick Access Toolbar) lets you copy formatting within the document. This is by far the easiest method to paste a style.

First, select the cell whose style you want to copy. Head over to the Quick Access Toolbar and click on the Paint format icon. Click on the cell where you want the style copied. This will paste the style to the target cell.

Paste a style using the toolbar menu

Select the cell where you want to paste the style. Open up the Edit menu and hover over Paste special. From the submenu, select Format only. This will only transfer the style of the cell you copied, leaving the existing cell data untouched.

Paste a style using the clipboard menu

After copying the desired style, select the cell you want to format and hit Ctrl + V on Windows (or Command + V on a Mac). Click on the clipboard icon at the lower right-hand corner of the cell you’ve just selected. Select the Paste format only option from the clipboard menu. This will paste the style to the target cell without disturbing the original data.

How to paste a style in Google Sheets on Android

The web version of Google Sheets for desktops is far more convenient than the Google Sheets mobile app. But if you don’t have access to a PC, the Google Sheets app works in a pinch, letting you make quick formatting changes to your spreadsheet on the go.

Although we've used an Android phone for this tutorial, the steps are the same for iPhone and iPad users is the same.

Open your spreadsheet in the Google Sheets app. Select the cell you want to copy by long pressing it. This will open up a context menu. Tap on the Copy option. Select the cell where the style needs to be copied by long pressing it. A context menu will pop up. Tap on the three vertical dots at the extreme right of the menu. Choose the Paste special option and then the Paste format only option. 2 Images Close This will paste the style to the target cell.

Do more with Google Sheets

You can easily replicate a style on Google Sheets with these formatting options, making your document look more cohesive. What’s more, the formatting will automatically sync across all your devices. And if you’re a regular user, you might appreciate these handy Google Sheets tips and tricks to upgrade your spreadsheet skills.