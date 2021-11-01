Google Sheets is already super-popular, reaching a milestone of 1 billion installs on the Play Store only a few months ago, and it's only getting better all the time. The tool makes editing, organizing, and analyzing information across multiple users a breeze. However, there’s always room for improvement, and that's why Google is updating the menus in Sheets for better usability.

Google says that it has shortened the menu bar and the right-click menus in Sheets and condensed the descriptions of some items to better fit all this info on your screen. That should be handy for devices with smaller displays that were likely to lose visibility with specific features. It's also adding new icons to help you find what you're looking for faster, and if you've always wanted more options from right-click menus, the company says that it's introducing some more intuitive actions: one example is the inclusion of the ability to freeze a row or column from the right-click menu. Look for new changes being implemented across all Sheets menus, and while Google assures users that even though some menu items may have moved, it hasn't gotten rid of any previously existing functionality.

You shouldn’t have to wait too long for the update to appear for you, with the rollout expected to take approximately two weeks. It will be available to all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers, as well as users with personal Google Accounts.

