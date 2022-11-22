Google Sheets is an excellent tool for storing, managing, and organizing large data sets. However, that also means that getting to a particular data point can be difficult, as it's easily lost. You don't want to shift through each cell in a thousand rows long spreadsheet to look for a single entry. To simplify this task, Google Sheets has search operators that can help you easily find anything.

You can use multiple methods to search in Google Sheets on Windows PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks. We start with the easiest method, which works great when you want to look at a data point. We then show you how to create a persistent search inside your Google Sheets. These methods work natively, so you won't have to install any Google Sheets add-ons for them to work.

1. Search in Google Sheets using the Find feature

The easiest way to look for data in Google Sheets is by using the built-in Find function. You can use this feature to find data in a document or spreadsheet app, including Google Sheets.

To search in Google Sheets, use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+F in Windows or CMD+F in macOS. It opens a Find window, as shown below. Type the text or number you want to search. It shows you the number of times your search query exists in the spreadsheet. You can use the arrow buttons to navigate. The cells containing your search query are highlighted in green.

2. Search in Google Sheets using Find and Replace

The Find feature is the easiest to use. However, it's also the most basic. If you want some control over your search parameters, use the Find and Replace function in Google Sheets. It lets you refine your searches by match case, use regular expressions, and find results across all the sheets in a document. Let's see how to use this feature to search in Google Sheets.

Open the Google Sheets document and click the Edit button. Select the Find and replace option. Enter the search term and click on the Find button to find your search query. If there are multiple instances of the search query, click the Find button again to find the next cell containing your search query. When you see the message "No more results found, looping around" on the screen, it means you are back to the first occurrence of your search query. If your document has multiple sheets and you want to limit the search to the current sheet, click the All Sheets button and choose the This Sheet option. Similarly, you can choose the Specific range option to restrict your search to a range of cells in the same sheet. Once you have found your query, click the Done button to close the window.

3. Search in Google Sheets using conditional formatting

If you want your searches to persist, you can use the Conditional Formatting feature to search in Google Sheets.

Open Google Sheets and click the marked cell to select the entire sheet or select a column, depending on your search needs. Open the Format tab and choose the Conditional formatting option. Open the drop-down menu under Format rules. Select the suitable option for your search. Since we are searching for a name, we will select the Text contains option. Enter your search query in the search field and click the Done button to save changes. The cells containing our search terms are highlighted.

The reason to use this feature is that your search query persists until you remove the conditional formatting rule.

4. Create a search box using the Search formula and conditional formatting

While conditional formatting is excellent for creating persistent search, it's not ideal if you want to change the search queries often. To make searching easier, let's create a search box that helps you quickly search for different queries. We'll use conditional formatting and the built-in Search formula in Google Sheets to make this search box.

Choose a cell that will act as the input for your search box. We have chosen D3 as our search box and formatted it to stand out. Click to select the column you want to search inside and go to Format > Conditional formatting. Under Format rules, use the drop-down menu to select the Custom formula is option. Enter the following formula =SEARCH($D$3,$A1)>0 and click Done. Replace D and 3 with your cell number for the search box and A1 with the column you are searching inside. Your search box is now ready. As you type in your query, it highlights the cells contacting that search term, as shown in the screenshots below. 2 Images Close

If you want your search terms to be case-sensitive, use the Find function instead of the Search function. In the above formula, replace the word SEARCH with FIND, and your search box becomes case-sensitive.

Quickly and easily search in Google Sheets

These four methods can handle all your search queries in Google Sheets. And to do other data-crunching tasks with ease, check out our favorite Google Sheets tips and tricks to get the most out of this awesome spreadsheet software.