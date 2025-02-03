Summary Pasting data is now up to 50% faster when transferring between spreadsheets in Google Sheets.

Filter conditions can be set up to 50% faster. Loading existing data is also up to 30% faster.

These improvements are available now.

Google Sheets is getting a little better — again. Following a significant bump in certain performance areas this past June, Google today announced another raft of improvements that it says can speed up certain Sheets functions by as much as 50 percent. The improvements should be felt immediately.

Last year, Google announced that it had managed to double the speed of calculations performed inside Google Sheets in its own Chrome browser as well as Microsoft Edge, shaving significant time off of performing intensive operations when using those browsers. Today's change isn't as significant, but it should still be a noticeable boost for anyone who regularly works with heavy data inside Google Sheets.

Beginning today, a handful of improvements are available inside Google Sheets:

Pasting data is now up to 50% faster when you’re pasting from one spreadsheet to another

Filter conditions can now be set up to 50% faster than before

Spreadsheets now load existing data up to 30% faster

Google's Workspace Updates blog post says that these changes are available for everybody, starting now. The ability to move data between spreadsheets, filter data, and load existing sheets up to 50 percent quicker will represent a considerable improvement for people whose jobs involve shuffling a lot of data around.

Improvements are here already

Google says that all users — that's "Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts" — have access to this improved performance right now. It's not as big an improvement as what we got last year, but hey, speeding up certain functions by 50 percent might make Sheets feel a lot faster, depending on how you use it.