Spreadsheets are the ultimate business tool for organizing and analyzing data. But all the data analysis in the world won't help you if you can't understand the data you're working with, or worse, you can't get your boss to understand it. One problem with large sets of data in spreadsheets is that as soon as you scroll down, you can't see your column headers, and it becomes easy to lose track of what's in which column.

An easy fix for this problem is only a few clicks away. And if you're using Sheets on the go, pick up a great tablet that can handle your number-crunching needs.

Freezing rows and columns in Google Sheets

The process for freezing a row or column is simple but differs slightly depending on which platform you use, and like other things in the Google Documents suite, there's more than one way to accomplish the same thing. No matter if you're using a PC, Chromebook, Android, or Apple, start by logging in to your Google account and opening a spreadsheet.

Freezing rows in Google Sheets using the browser

Click View from the ribbon menu at the top of the window. From the menu that drops down, hover over Freeze, then select 1 Row.

Freezing rows in Google Sheets using Android

Tap and hold the row header for row 1 on the left side of the spreadsheet. Alternatively, highlight the row by tapping the row header, then touch the header again. From the menu that pops up, tap the three-dot overflow menu icon. Tap Freeze. 2 Images Close

Freezing rows in Google Sheets using iOS

Highlight the first row by tapping the row header on the left of the spreadsheet, then tap the row header again. From the menu that pops up, press the arrow icon. Tap Freeze.

Congratulations! You have successfully frozen your first row. No matter which platform you're using, you'll see a gray line separating the frozen cells from the other cells. And when you scroll the sheet, the first row remains fixed at the top of the screen. This same process can also be applied to columns so that when you scroll to the left, the first column is always fixed.

Freezing more than one row or column in Google Sheets

When working with big sets of data, you might need to freeze more than one row or column of data. If you're using a mobile device, you can select more than one row or column and follow the procedure outlined above, but that can be a pain on older phones using fat fingers. There's a better way.

Freezing more than one row or column in Google Sheets using mobile

Press the down arrow icon on the right of the worksheet tab at the bottom of the screen. Scroll to the bottom of the menu that pops up and press the up arrow icon to select the number of rows or columns you want to freeze. 2 Images Close

If you were following along using the browser version of Google Sheets, you may have noticed other options in the Freeze menu. In addition to being able to freeze one row, you can freeze two rows or up to whichever row your currently selected cell is in. But you don't have to use the menu. There's an easier way.

Freezing more than one row or column in Google Sheets using the browser

When you freeze a row or column, Sheets puts a thick gray border between the rows or columns to indicate which cells are frozen. Those borders are draggable. If you don't have any rows or columns frozen, you'll find them in the upper-left corner of the spreadsheet just above row 1 and left of column A.

Minding the details

That's the basics of freezing rows and columns. The only caveat to keep in mind is that your frozen rows and columns must be adjacent to the top and right edges, respectively. You can't freeze a row or column that's in the middle of your sheet. And if you need to up your Google Sheets game even more, check out these add-ons.