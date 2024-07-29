Summary Google Sheets now supports multiple selections in dropdowns, enhancing flexibility for managing large data sets.

Smart chips in Sheets can include various information like email addresses, calendar events, and finance entities.

The latest feature update in Google Sheets aims to make data management tasks more user-friendly and efficient for Workspace users.

Google Sheets, the go-to app for data organization and analysis in Google Workspace has recently received significant upgrades. These include a dedicated Gemini Side panel and faster calculations in Chrome and Microsoft Edge, all aimed at better serving Workspace users and boosting their productivity. Back in May, the app also received dropdown chips to let users efficiently manage and organize large amounts of data. The feature is now adding support for multiple selections, giving you even more control over your data.

Related How to export Google Sheets files Alter your spreadsheet formats in a few simple steps

For those who missed the May announcement, dropdown chips are part of Google Sheets Smart Canvas, designed to make your data management tasks a breeze. They can turn a column of data with a variety of values into manageable dropdown chips. Initially, dropdown chips in Sheets only supported adding one value, but now, with the latest update, Google is addressing this limitation, making the feature even more user-friendly.

You can now select multiple values in Sheets dropdowns

As Google touted in a recent Workspace blog post, Sheets now supports multiple selections within a dropdown. Google says the new capability is useful when "multiple project milestones, statuses, or teams are applicable for one item."

Prior to this, Google Sheets users could only have one value selected in dropdowns, which could limit the Sheets' functionality when dealing with large data sets. However, the latest adjustment makes data management a breeze for Workspace users, providing you with even more flexibility in your data management tasks.

The feature is available for all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. The rollout has already started for Rapid Release domains, with a broader rollout scheduled for August 12, a day before the Pixel hardware event.

Related The most common Google Sheets problems and how to solve them You don't need a Support team to figure out Google Sheets ... yet

How to add smart chips to Google Sheets

Smart chips in your Google Sheets can include a variety of information, such as people's Gmail or Google Workspace email addresses, Google Calendar events, places and map directions, YouTube videos, and more. To see more information about a specific chip, you can hover or click on it.

After selecting a data range in Sheets, you can see a "Convert to dropdown chips" option to transform your data into dropdown chips with one click.

Moreover, to manually insert data chips, type "@" in Sheets and select your required option from the pop-up list or enter letters, numbers, or symbols. Here's how to insert smart chips for various purposes: