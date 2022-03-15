How many cells would you say Google Sheets has? Take a wild guess — one million, maybe two? That used to be the case until Google increased the total number of cells in the spreadsheet from two million to five million in 2019. In an insane move, the company is now taking sheets from five million cells to 10 million to give users more space to work with.

The tech giant announced that it would be doubling Sheets’s cell count on its Workspace Blog, and for good reason. The more complex your data collections get during a project that automatically adds data, the closer you'll inevitably come to these kinds of limits. So, it’s always great to see a popular spreadsheet package increase its cell limit.

Thankfully, we now have up to 10 million cells to play around with, just shy seven million of what Microsoft is offering in Excel. Google says the feature has already rolled out for all Sheets users, including Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic customers, and legacy G Suite Business customers.

As part of recent developments, Google introduced People chips to sheets, making it easier to find relevant contact information. The feature provides an easy way to tag and include the data of every person associated with your business, all from a single cell — you only need to tag a person using the "@" symbol, followed by their name to insert a chip into a document. We’re also expecting more features like the recently promised formula corrections experience that will provide intelligent suggestions for troubleshooting formulas, catching errors, and delivering faster data insights.

