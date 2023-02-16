Like many modern Wear OS watches, Google's own Pixel Watch skips the legacy Wear OS app in favor of a bespoke solution in the Pixel Watch app. The app doesn't do anything special; it's mostly for pairing the watch with your phone and adjusting its settings. Today, Google announced that there's an update available for the Pixel Watch app rolling out and spelled out what it does.

Here's the changelog for the update, as provided by Google:

Education on how users can update their Fitbit ECG app on the watch. Education on how to use “Calendar sync” settings. Tools for offering feedback. Bug fixes to improve the quality of the app.

Unless you've found updating the Fitbit ECG app or using your watch's Calendar sync settings particularly vexing, none of this is very exciting. Still, it's encouraging to see Google providing regular updates to the Pixel Watch app; prior to this, the last update was made available in early December. Consistent small updates aren't easy to get excited about, but they do make for a better user experience. The update does include one wholly new feature, at least, in the ability to send app feedback from within the app itself.

We're not seeing the new version yet on our own devices, but Google says it's rolling out today. If you're eager to get your hands on this update (for some reason), keep an eye on the Play Store.