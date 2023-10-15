Summary Google has launched its own text-to-image tool for its Search Generative Experience (SGE) feature, allowing users to generate images based on text descriptions.

The tool is available for users who are opted into Google's Search Labs program and also when browsing Google Images results, providing multiple versions of images in seconds.

To address concerns of misuse, Google has implemented safety measures including adding metadata labels, watermarks, and preventing the creation of super-realistic pictures of famous people.

The world of AI-powered art creation is witnessing an exciting surge as tech giants step into the arena. While OpenAI's DALL-E has dominated this space with its ability to transform simple text descriptions into stunningly realistic images, the competition is heating up. With Google and Microsoft announcing their own text-to-image tools, the landscape of AI art generation is poised for a transformation. And now, Google has made its own offering available to the public.

If you've previously joined Google’s Search Labs program, you can now ask its AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) to generate images using text descriptions. All you have to do is describe any image you can dream up, and SGE will create multiple versions for you in a matter of seconds. If you want to fine-tune the image, just adjust your description, and SGE will work its magic again.

This option is also available when browsing Google Images results, where you'll see a box prompting you to create images based on your query if you don't find the photo you're looking for. The images that result will be displayed in the right sidebar.

The feature, which is powered by Google's Imagen text-to-image models, comes hot on the heels of OpenAI's latest image generator, DALL-E 3. Microsoft, which is a big fan of OpenAI, is already using DALL-E 3 for its Bing Image Creator. However, there are major concerns as AI image generators become more common. For example, they could be used to spread fake news or steal people's artwork, which could land you in legal trouble (but who cares, as long as Google has your back in case its AI accidentally violates copyright laws?).

2 Images Close

As a precaution, Google has put in place some safety measures to make sure it's not used for spreading lies or harmful content. The search giant will add metadata labels and watermarks to make it clear that the images were made by AI. And to avoid any deepfake shenanigans, you won't be able to create super-realistic pictures of famous people, Hema Budaraju, Google's senior director of product management for Search, wrote in a blog post.

Google is also releasing a tool called "About this image" to help people figure out if an image is legit or not. It'll show you where the image first popped up online and other places where it's been used. That said, the tool is not for everyone; only users in the United States who are 18 or older can use it.

Another skill added to SGE is an AI-powered draft generator. Now you can whip up messages right inside SGE, just like you could in Google Bard. No more jumping between windows – it's all there in the search function. You can make the output as long or short as you want, and you can even change the tone of the writing to be more serious or laid-back.

These new image and message features are just the latest in a long line of updates. Google's been on a roll lately, adding new tricks to SGE in quick succession to do things like write AI-powered summaries and make source links more noticeable, in addition to a bunch of other capabilities.