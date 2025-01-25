Summary Google plans to open a new retail store in Austin, Texas, as part of its expansion strategy.

The store should offer services like screen replacement, troubleshooting, and events, similar to its existing locations.

The exact opening date remains undisclosed, but the store will likely become a hub for workshops and new device launches.

Google is one of those brands where you don't really need to try a product before you buy, because thanks to the reviews online, you know you're picking up one of the best Android phones around, or sufficiently capable smart home gear. Moreover, the company's services business is far larger, and that's perhaps why it has sustained with extremely limited brick-and-mortar retail presence. That said, stores offer a few convenient services and Google is eager to expand, as plans for a new store in Austin, Texas just surfaced.

Presently, Google has five retail locations in the US - in Chelsea and Williamsburg in New York, Boston, Massachusetts, and one near the head office in Mountain View, California. Another store in Santa Monica is also in the works, but hasn't opened yet. The company's newest store opened in November last year, at Oakbrook, Illinois. The location is just a half hour away from the company's upcoming Chicago campus that's set to open its doors in 2026. Now, 9to5Google just spotted a banner on the Google online Store advertising the launch of its seventh retail location, this time in Austin, Texas.

We haven't seen any visuals or renders of what Google hopes the store will look like, but the address has been locked down: Domain Northside, 11701 Domain Blvd, Austin, Texas. This is a prime location for setting up shop since there's an Apple Store nearby, and the location itself has outdoor shopping areas with offices for Amazon, IBM, and Cisco nearby.

The store should offer all the usual services

Source: 9to5Google

Google remains tight-lipped about the services we can expect at the Austin store, but it should resemble the services at Oakbrook, operational since late last year. These include Pixel or Chromebook screen replacement, online order pickups, troubleshooting assistance, and various Google events.

The search giant isn't committing to a date for the store's launch yet, because the one in Santa Monica, California, will likely open first (presumably because it was announced first). Once operational, though, the newest store should become a thriving hub for workshops and classes that Google organizes, as well as new device launches.