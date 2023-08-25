Summary Google is giving its dedicated Android settings page a modern and organized look, with a new tabbed interface and highlighted key settings for easier access.

The Recommended tab displays the Google services you are most likely to use, while the All services tab provides the full list of options.

The redesign is rolling out with Google Play Services beta version 23.33.14, but updating to this version does not guarantee seeing the new layout.

All of the best Android phones have a dedicated Google menu in the phone’s settings app as a one-stop shop for all things Google, from managing your account to checking your backup options. For the longest time, this page has been a long list of tools that you can scroll through to find what you’re looking for. But Google is now switching things around to give the page a modern and decluttered spin.

The top part of the page that houses your full name, Gmail address, and the manage account option has remained unchanged. What lies below has received a major overhaul, complete with cards and a tabbed interface, as spotted by Mishaal Rahman.

The default Recommended tab shows the Google services you are most likely to use. Like in the screenshots above, you can see that Google One’s device backup settings are highlighted along with separate tiles for Find My Device, Google Wallet, and Google’s password manager — some users even have one for Nearby Share. The new layout makes the welcome screen look a lot cleaner than before.

And if you want to access anything else, you can head to the All services tab which still has the full list of services, making it easier for you to find the option you’re looking for.

As pointed out by the GappsMod Flags Telegram channel, this revamped Google settings page is being rolled out as part of Google Play Services beta version 23.33.14. However, updating to this newest release doesn’t guarantee that you will see the redesign, even though a few users have got it already. You can still try your luck by forcing the update.

Besides this facelift, Google has planned a whole lineup of visual changes coming with Android 14, which will be released sooner rather than later. The biggest UI reform is coming to the lock screen. It is getting a slew of customization features that go well with Android’s Material You dynamic theming. And we’ve already had a sneak peek at the new gamified space-themed Android 14 Easter egg.

Thanks: Anthony