Summary Google, the dominant search engine with nearly 90% market share, is phasing out its use of country code top-level domains (ccTLDs) like google.co.uk and google.de.

This change is due to advancements in Google's ability to provide localized search results regardless of the domain, making the ccTLDs no longer necessary. Traffic will be redirected to google.com.

While users will see a different web address, Google assures that the search experience will remain the same, though some users may need to re-enter their search preferences during the gradual rollout.

Google is, undoubtedly, the biggest player in the search engine market right now, with alternatives not even close.

For reference, Google currently boasts an 89.74 percent search engine market share (worldwide), with Bing, the second most 'dominant' player, scrambling to stay above 4 percent. The fact that Google pays companies like Apple billions of dollars annually to ensure its search engine dominance plays a big part in Google Search sustaining its market share. At the same time, a constant stream of improvements and new features, and the reluctance to switch to alternatives like DuckDuckGo, Brave Search, Ecosia, and Kagi also help Google's case.