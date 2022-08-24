Despite stiff competition from Apple, Android smartphones remain strong sellers in the North American market, and there's plenty of room for all the big smartphone brands to fight for their piece of the pie. Google's been slowly working to increase its own share, and we've seen more and more people choosing a Pixel over other options. Now the latest Canalys market report sheds some light on Q2 shipments, and shows Google clocking some impressive growth.

Google's two percent market share may not sound like much, representing just 800,000-some Pixel phones shipped in Q2 2022, but compare that with being down closer to 200,000 in Q2 last year. Perhaps the Pixel 6a’s pocket-friendly price (which is only getting better) worked in Google’s favor.

Overall, the market's still in a dip, and Canalys data shows shipments down 6.4% from 2021. Our leading brands during the second quarter were Apple, Samsung, Lenovo (Motorola), TCL, and Google, in that order. Together, the companies delivered 35.4 million new smartphones to (presumably) excited customers.

Among individual phones, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra leads the Android pack, with the baby S22 and the budget-friendly Galaxy A13 also making it into the top 10. The only other Android device to place in this Apple-dominated leaderboard was the Moto G Power (2022). That's a bit fitting, as only Google, Samsung, and Motorola shipments showed any year-on-year growth this quarter. While TCL is still doing better than Google with 1.8 million shipments, that's worse than the 2.0 million it moved a year ago.

Analysts blame the overall decline in sales this quarter on economic challenges, high inflation, and poor seasonal demand. Canalys believes the void left by LG’s exit is still largely unfilled, contributing to the slump in sales compared to Q2 2021. We usually notice an uptick as the holiday season approaches, so maybe there's still time for this trend to reverse itself before the year's out.