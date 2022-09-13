We're just a few short weeks away from the Pixel 7 launch event, but Google's not wasting any time teasing its newest devices. While its next-gen phones aren't anything surprising — the company announced both at I/O in May — they're shaping up to be intriguing improvements to the groundwork laid by the Pixel 6 last year, and that starts with the new Tensor G2 chipset. To celebrate this upcoming launch, Google Japan has returned with one of its best promotions from last year.

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman, Google's lineup of Pixel-branded chips has returned for another round. Although there's no video teaser yet, all four flavors are now listed online, ready for anyone in Japan to grab through the official storefront. Each box of chips — a box, not a bag — is branded "Google Original Chips" after its Tensor processor series. They come in four flavors, each based on a Pixel 7 color:

Snow Cheese

Hazel Onion

Salty Lemon

Obsidian Pepper

Respectively, these four flavors refer to Snow, Hazel, Lemongrass, and Obsidian, the official names of the colorways for Google's latest phone. The box itself is designed to match the shade and build of the Pixel 7, using a band and fake pill-shaped camera cutout along the top. We have no doubt these are some tasty chips, but the packaging is clearly made with collectors in mind.

To that end, Japanese residents can enter to win one of 2,000 boxes of chips between now and September 23rd. Google Japan says the first shipment is scheduled for the end of September, with the second round to arrive in early October. It's a perfect snack while you're watching the official Pixel livestream on October 6th. If you're in Japan, don't waste any time before entering.