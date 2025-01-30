Summary Pay homage to retro gaming with Google's Block Breaker Easter egg.

We've been covering Google Search Easter eggs here at AP for many, many years, and frankly, it's as much of a novelty today as it was with the first offering, and the latest Easter egg is an absolute hoot if you enjoy Breakout clones, otherwise known as brick breakers. Simply Google the words "block breaker" (or "brick breaker"), and you'll be treated to a result that offers a playable version of the game, both inside the Google Android app and your web browser.

So, if you're a big fan of retro gaming, Google has you covered with a slick new Easter egg that's very much worth checking out.

A tried and true genre that everyone can enjoy

Breaking digital bricks has been a thing since '76

The very first brick-breaking game is known as Breakout, and not only is the game a big part of gaming history, it's a big part of tech at large, seeing the game was developed at Atari by no other than Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs. Yep, you read that right, well before Apple, these two were busy changing the landscape of gaming during its early days. And sure, by today's standards, Breakout clones are considered pretty simple, but therein lies the magic.

Breakout borrows a ball-hitting paddle from Pong (which itself borrowed the mechanic from the very first video game, Tennis for Two) and ditches the two-player format by adding the goal of breaking all bricks displayed at the top of the screen without running out of balls. This allowed for game sessions for solo players, and with such an addicting loop paired with approachable gameplay anyone can understand, it's easy to see why the game and its clones are still kicking to this day.

Block Breaker isn't just a clone

Powerups and additional balls are included

Close

Google's Block Breaker looks and sounds like the real deal, thanks to its pixel graphics and its simple bits-and-bops sounds. But why remake something without making it better? And so there are upgrades locked inside of some of the blocks, which can do things like grow your paddle, add bullets you'll shoot upwards, and all sorts of other nifty tricks that will help you clear the board. Once you clear a board, another drops in its place, so you can keep going as long as you can to try to reach a high score.

If you'd like to check out Google's latest Easter egg, just Google the words "block breaker" in your browser or Google app, and you're all set to start breaking bricks just like gamers did back in the day.