Google's redesign of the At a Glance widget for non-Pixel phones has been a love-or-hate affair, and I fall into the former camp. I think it looks great, but I have one criticism: the regular Google Search widget looks mismatched and awful by comparison. You'd imagine the Search widget would be one of the most used widgets on Android, so the fact it's gone this long without a Material You makeover boggles my mind. Google Drive, Chrome, Gmail, Keep, and more have all received new widgets, but this one hasn't. So I took matters into my own hands with the help of KWGT.

There are a lot of steps to this, but they're all relatively straightforward. Note that copying the exact dimensions I use for my widget may not give you the intended result, as display size and resolution are factors. Follow the instructions and adjust things so that they look right for your phone.

Download the KWGT app from the Play Store and go through the first-run flow until you see the "Add a widget to start" screen, then exit the app. Take a screenshot with the new At a Glance widget placed on your home screen. Close Open your phone's widget picker and look for the 4x1 KWGT widget. Place the widget on the home screen and expand it to fill the width of your screen, 5x1 in my case. Close Tap on the empty widget to open the editor, tap Create in the top left corner, and then tap the Background tab close to the bottom. Change the background type to image, tap the Pick image option under Bitmap. Close Next to the pick image button is a crop option that looks like a square with arrows rotating around it. Click this button, and crop the image so that the At a Glance widget is correctly aligned. Close In the items menu, click the plus sign to add a new item and select shape. Close Change the shape type to rectangle, set the corner radius to maximum, and stretch the width and height until it covers the widget in our screenshot perfectly. In the paint menu, tap the white box and set the color and transparency to whatever you think looks best for your setup. Close Exit to the main editor, add another shape and set it to circle. In the shape editor, go to the position menu and place the circle over the weather part of the widget, and size it correctly. Leave it there if you wish or move it to the opposite side, your choice. In the paint menu, adjust this circle to the color and transparency that goes with your setup. Head back to the main editor, swipe over to the background menu, and set the background type back to solid; we won't need the screenshot anymore.

Now, we'll add our icons. I'm using the generic ones from KWGT itself, but you can download custom icons easily enough. Iconfinder has Google's icons, which you can download in any color or transparency before use. If you're using KWGT's icons, follow these steps:

Press the plus button to add a new layer and select FontIcon. In the icon menu, select icon next to the little flag symbol, and type search or voice into the search box, depending on which icon you're adding. Close Position the icon and scale it to the correct size. In the paint menu, set the color and transparency you desire.

If you want to use a custom icon, go to Iconfinder and find the icon you'd like. Then, download the icon as a PNG. Now, we'll place that in our widget:

In the main editor, click the plus icon and select image. Tap pick image, resize the icon, and place it where you want.

Repeat these steps to place both a text search and a voice search icon.

Next, we need to configure our touch inputs. In my case, I want to be able to perform a text search and trigger Google Assistant. For Assistant, you need to download the dedicated app to make setting it up easier.

Open the layer of choice and scroll to touch. Press the plus icon in the top right. Next to a single touch, tap none and change it to launch activity. Close Tap the activity box, scroll down to the Google app, and expand it. Find "com.google.android.search.core.google.GoogleSearch" and select it. It's about 14th from the top. Close For Assistant, open the layer and scroll to touch. Press the plus icon in the top right. Next to single touch, tap none and change it to launch app. Scroll through the app list and tap on Assistant.

With all that done, you should have a fully functional search widget matching the new At a Glance design. Once again, a different display size and resolution will change the scaling, so fine-tune things yourself to ensure everything is correct. While this setup is easy to replicate (and if you have KWGT Pro, we even have a template for you as a starting point), I hope Google will redesign the official widget soon as there are some downsides to this solution. KWGT can't automatically change its colors when you change your Material You theme, you'll need to do that yourself. Scaling also gets messed up if you rotate your home screen to landscape. Still, it's a great stopgap until Google gets it together.