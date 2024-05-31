Summary The visual revamp for the Google Weather app finally started rolling out to all users this month.

Google has also now rolled out a new update for Weather in Search and Search results, showing the air quality at a glance.

While AQI is not included, air quality info is still a helpful addition.

There are a lot of different weather apps to choose from, but if you like keeping things simple, chances are, if you're an Android user, you've just stuck with the one from Google. While Google could have let the app fall by the wayside, it has done a pretty good job of keeping it up to date, with its most recent and important visual revamp, which just finally started rolling out to most users this month.

On a related note, it looks like the Google is making another update, but this time, to the Weather card that can be found in Search and Search results, which is now showing users the air quality at a glance. The new update was spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google, and looks to now be available for those using Android and iOS, along with the mobile web.

A new way to see air quality at a glance

Close

The news outlet was quick to point out that this change isn't currently going to be found on desktop Search. While it would have been great if the new update showed Air Quality Index (AQI), for some reason, Google chose to go with just showing air quality, which is still a good addition for those that want to know how good or bad the air quality before heading out for the day.

Of course, not being able to see AQI isn't such a big deal as that information can be found sprinkled throughout Android and its default apps like Maps and the At a Glance widget, which can show AQI on the home and lock screen. Luckily, if that kind of data is a bit stressful to see the first time you're checking your phone, you can also always just turn it off. With that said, if you're interested, be sure to check out the new changes.