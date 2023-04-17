Technology has come a long way since the first touchscreen phone, and complicated features like augmented reality aren’t outside the realm of everyday tech anymore. Google is well aware of this, and is now partnering with Swedish home furnishings and furniture brand Ikea to make all the latter’s products viewable in AR directly in Google Search results.

Ikea has an extensive catalog of thousands of products, and it can be quite challenging to find the perfect one that fits in your living spaces. A few retailers support viewing their products in 3D directly in Search results, and 9to5Google reports Ikea is the latest addition to the list. If you look up any product from the brand on Search for Android, you’ll now see a prompt saying View in 3D.

Close

If you tap that, a photorealistic 3D render of the product appears on-screen, and you can use swipe gestures to see the item from all angles. Just above the Visit button is a dedicated option to View in your space. If you use this tool, the Ikea product opens up in AR. You can then drop the life-sized furniture into your room and move around it, see if it fits in a spot, and make sure the colors gel with your decor.

Close

Unlike Google’s AR Playground creations, you cannot scale the AR models for Ikea products, and that isn’t entirely a bad thing. It eliminates the possibility of user error, and provides a consistent, reliable experience for everyone checking product fit.

Interestingly, this isn’t the Swedish brand’s first rodeo with AR tech. Way back in 2018, Ikea developed a solution in-house, distributed as the Ikea Place app. We tested it out and were quite pleased with the results. The app is still available on APKMirror and the Apple App Store, but it came and went on Android in 2019 with no one taking notice.

With Google’s success in making AR a household utility through tools like Lens, it is nice to see major retailers offering AR options that might save you the effort and time spent to visit a retail location.