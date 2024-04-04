Summary Google is slowly updating the Search app with a more modern look, with new filter designs based on Material Design 3 elements.

The new design is not widely available yet, indicating a gradual rollout. Google may make unexpected changes or abandon the experiment.

Despite the old-fashioned appearance, Google is actively updating core apps like Search, with another recent experimental tweak to the 'Your space' section.

Even with the big Material You redesign a few years ago with Android 12, the Google Search app has largely remained the same. Google updated smaller bits and pieces to make the search experience slightly more modern, but it never introduced signature elements like wallpaper-based theming or Material Design 3 icons and interface elements. It looks like the company is finally taking baby steps to change this, with an update to search filters arriving on a few phones.

In an experiment showing up on one of our devices running Google app version 15.13.43.29, search chip filters look a lot more modern. The selected filter is no longer underlined but rather dons a light blue squircle background that makes it look right in line with other Material Design 3 filters or chips. On the same device, the new design is also active on Google Search in Chrome, making us believe that this is a server-side change across the Google website rather than a tweak specific to the Google app.

The tweak doesn’t appear to have rolled out widely just yet, with many people still seeing the old design with the underlined filters, which is in line with the design on desktop. If Google’s past redesigning efforts are anything to judge by, it may take a long time to roll out widely, and the company could also decide to unexpectedly quit the experiment altogether without bringing it to more phones.

Close

The new design is available across the website and the app. Last image: Current design.

Google also works on a redesigned 'Your space' section

It appears that this tweak to the app is separate from the “Your space” redesign that 9to5Google spotted recently. The publication found out that the cards at the top of the Discover feed that consist of weather forecasts, air quality information, stock prices, and sports scores look different for some. The interface elements are bigger and more in line with the company’s recent design language, presenting the same information as previously in a different layout.

Even if the Google app looks decidedly old-fashioned these days, it’s clear that Google is still working hard on keeping its core app up-to-date. It’s even possible that it’s so slow to update the app precisely because it’s the core app, making it harder to justify bold visual changes.