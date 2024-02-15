Summary Google Search has a new experimental tool that works a lot like the Pixel's Hold for Me feature.

The Talk to a Live Representative feature can be enabled through the Labs menu in the Google app for Android and appears when searching for certain businesses.

The feature is currently only available in the US and still in the process of rolling out.

In an age of robocalls and automated voice prompts, the Google Pixel series has a massively underrated set of features named Call Assist. This includes tools like Call Screen, which has a scary-good AI voice that can talk to unknown callers before ringing your phone, and one called Hold for Me that can listen to that awful hold muzak when you call a toll-free number and let you know when an actual human comes on the line. Now, it appears Google is making some of this functionality available to all users through the Google Search app.

As spotted by 9to5Google and Android Police senior contributor Mishaal Rahman on Twitter/X, Google Search has a new experiment that effectively replicates the Hold for Me experience without a Pixel phone. The feature can be enabled through the Labs menu, which is accessible by tapping the icon in the top-left corner in the Google app for Android, where you'll see a new option called Talk to a Live Representative if it's available to your account.

Toggling this feature on will cause a Request a Call button to appear among the results when you search for certain types of businesses in the Google app. These include airlines, telecommunications companies, retail businesses, services, and insurance providers. Upon tapping this button, Google will initiate a call with the business, and then call you from a number it provides prior to the call whenever an agent comes on the line.

The feature is still in the process of rolling out to Search Labs users, and it was not available to any of our devices when testing today. Search Labs itself is available in over 120 countries, but Talk to a Live Representative is currently only available in the US. If this is anything like the Pixel's Hold for Me feature, we wouldn't expect to see it rolled out anywhere outside of Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK, or the US anytime soon.