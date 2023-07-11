Browsing the web on your phone tends to take a bit more work than browsing on your computer. Screen real estate is limited and there's no right-click option, so things like saving bookmarks and sharing links are just a little harder to do. In general, it's safe to say we need something more intuitive and fluid. In that vein, Google has introduced a way to save and send links using touchscreen gestures.

Google is testing a new feature that allows users to swipe on Google Search results to quickly share and save them, according to 9to5Google. So far, the feature is only available to certain users with Search Generative Experience (SGE) enabled for AI chatbot responses in Google Search.

The swipe gesture can be used by simply swiping right on a Google Search result. This will bring up a menu with options to share the result or save it to the user's Collections. The Collections feature is a new way to save and organize your favorite web pages, somewhat like a folder in your bookmarks.

The new swipe gesture in Google Search and Chrome (9to5Google)

This removes the need to open any dialogs to share and save results. This can be especially helpful when you're on the go or when you're trying to save a result quickly. The swipe gesture is currently only available to a limited number of users who opted into the SGE beta program, though not all SGE users have access to it. Considering it shows up when searching in both the Google app and in Chrome, it's likely an account-based flag triggering the availability rather than an app update.

With the new swipe gesture, Google is also testing a redesign of the search bar in the Google app for Android as part of its ongoing efforts to improve Search. There has also been a lot of work on Google's weather forecast recently, and there's a long list of Google Search Labs experiments that are ongoing, so the improvements to Search don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.