When you're looking to make a new purchase, you're probably going online to find out as much as you can about the product. And Google being Google, it's always handy for connecting you with reviews, buyer guides, round-ups, comparisons, and all that good stuff. Lately the company has been working to make that even easier to find, updating its algorithms to reward content with first-hand research. Now Google's sharing its latest progress along those lines, all in the name of surfacing the highest-quality product reviews in response to your searches.

Google is working to prioritize product reviews that feature helpful, in-depth details about products, including the benefits and drawbacks, how they work, and possibly, how they differ from previous offerings. Similarly, reviews from people who have actually used the products (highlighted with unique pictures, audio, etc.) will get top placement, especially when they include unique information besides manufacturer talking points. Even mentioning comparable products and explaining what makes an item different from the competition is a plus.

Beyond this product-review angle, Google’s also looking to improve Search on a general level. For example, in January, it started testing dynamic color themes for image results before following it up with a darker shade for its dark theme on the beta channel. And just a few weeks back, we saw the company introduce a new ad format for vehicle-related searches — that one should help buyers easily find all the necessary information to make their next car purchase as smooth as possible, while sellers get more eyes on their products.

All the cities and phones supporting C-Band 5G in the US

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author