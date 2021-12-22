Even as we're days away from 2022, COVID-19 continues to be a part of everyday life. With the omicron variant accounting for the vast majority of recent cases and a massive spike happening across the world, it's as important as ever to stay vigilant and knowledgeable about the virus. Google has added some new features to its search tools in the US to help users find more information about vaccines and testing.

When searching for vaccine or testing locations, you can now automatically view and sort through nearby places offering either option. This addition includes filters for sorting by vaccine type, a vital tool considering not every vaccine manufacturer has been approved for people under 18 years old. Google will also provide easy links to make an appointment for a vaccine or call nearby testing locations for additional information.

It's not the first time the company has tweaked its apps and services to better inform the public on COVID-19 data. Last year, Google Maps added a COVID layer to show positive cases per capita, while Trips added information on hotel policies regarding masking and closures. It's been a while since we've seen Google roll out any new COVID-focused tools, but then again, it's been a while since we've seen a spike like this one, too.

These tools seem to have already rolled out both on the web and the Google app on Android. If you're looking to protect yourself or others during the holiday season — or after — they might just come in handy.

